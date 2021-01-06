new Delhi: Soon the vaccination campaign will be started across India to avoid the Corona epidemic. In such a situation, the CoWIN app will be launched by the central government. Through this app, Kovid will be able to register for the 19 vaccine free. The CoWIN app will be absolutely free on Google Play Store and users can download it easily.

The Health Ministry said that through this app, you can also register for the corona vaccine free of cost. No charges will be levied for this registration. At the same time, after taking a vaccine through this app, any possible side effects will be closely monitored. Actually, the Drug Controller General of India has approved the use of two vaccines for the treatment of Kovid-19. Which include covishield and covaxine.

How to register on the CoWIN app

Before registering on CoWIN, this app has to be downloaded from Google Playstore. After this, you have to register your name after putting all the necessary information. Identity cards like Aadhar card, PAN card or driving license will be required for registration. After completing the online registration, please read the guidelines given on the app. After registering your name on this app, you will also be informed about the time and date for verification. Please tell that you can also generate unique health ID through the CoWIN app.

Vaccination will be done in three stages

According to reports, vaccination of Kovid-19 will be done in three phases. The first phase will include frontline workers. After this, there will be vaccination of emergency workers. At the same time, in the third phase, people who are already suffering from any disease will be vaccinated. Explain that the vaccination time of a person can be about 30 minutes.

