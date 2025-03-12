What is consumed more in Spain, Ribera or Rioja?

The discussion or the debate, a cup in hand, on whether in Spain more riverbank of the Duero or more rioja is consumed, begins to resemble those heated discussions around football and which is the best team in the world. But the figures, fair and equanimal, give the reason in this case to those who support … to the Rioja.

If one carefully observes the list of bottles sold by denomination of origin, according to The last report of the company Nielsen IQ, The numbers win the Rioja, which achieves in the complete ranking due to denominations of origin to be at the top with 26.8%, in which the Ribera del Duero rises with 10.1% of the volume of all sales made.

It is true that 2024 was not an upward year in terms of sales in total broths with DO in regard to Spain, since there was a very slight fall of 1%, which represents 362 million less sold liters. In any case, The total sales volume was translated into 2,328 million euros obtained by all wine producers with the best label.

White and Wheel, upward

If we look for the ranking that classifies the best wines by communitiesin this case it is Castilla y León who Lead the sales of wines with denomination of origin in Spain (28.9% compared to the total), In this case ahead of La Rioja (26.8%Sales share), Castilla-La Mancha (13.9%) or Catalonia (7.3%). That is to say, Separate the Do Rioja wins the Ribera … but by autonomous communities it is that of the Duero the best figures.

In the event that we want to separate the sales of wines with respect to whether they are red or white, another of the endless discussions, In the case of Rioja Reds wins Ribera de Duerowhile the Do Rueda is the absolute leader in the section on the sale of white wines with an overwhelming 44.6% of the total.

The consumption of red wine decreased from 61.5% to 60.4% during the past year, while in the same section pink wine went from 5.6% to 5.4%. However, white wine experienced an increase of 1.3 percentage points, reaching 34.2% in 2023.