The South American Football Confederation, through its Medical Commission, announces the implementation of the Medical Monitoring Systeman advanced device for the rapid detection of serious injuries, which will be used by the Medical Officials designated by CONMEBOL for the Quarterfinals of the most important club tournaments on the continent.

“For us it is essential to continue innovating in the care and attention for the players who participate in our tournaments who, with this technological implementation, are once again at the forefront in terms of preventing serious injuries,” he said. Alexander Dominguez, CONMEBOL President.

The explanation

The Monitoring System consists of a Tablet device that will help the CONMEBOL Medical Officials to visualize the injuries that occurred on the playing field from different TV angles and, in turn, to be able to make recommendations to the team Doctors participants, in order to have a better diagnosis accuracy and reduce the attention time inside the court.

“Detect if a player suffers a serious injury can be crucial for his health and well-being. There are some guidelines to notice if a player may be suffering from a concussion or if he is injured, for which the CONMEBOL Medical Officer will be able to quickly inform the Team Doctor and provide him with the necessary support”, explained Doc. Osvaldo PangrazioPresident of the CONMEBOL Medical Commission and Anti-Doping Unit.

“This innovation in the CONMEBOL competitions will benefit the players in optimizing early diagnosis, in better treatment of injuries, in the detection of risk levels, and also allows to continue obtaining statistical data for medical and scientific research that benefits to the athletes of this sport like others”, Pangrazio also maintained.

CONMEBOL continues to be a pioneer in the implementation of technology, conclusively demonstrating its commitment to the health care of the protagonists on the field of play, and seeking to minimize the risk of serious injuries, such as concussions and head trauma, among others.

