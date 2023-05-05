Eye diseases such as conjunctivitis They can be uncomfortable and affect people’s quality of life. Therefore, it is important to know what conjunctivitis is, its symptoms, causes and how to prevent it properly.

The conjunctivitis is an inflammation of the transparent membrane between the eyelid and the eyeball, known as the conjunctiva. This condition causes reddening of the eye, generating a pink or reddish appearance, which is why it is popularly known as “pink eye”.

The most common symptoms include redness, itching, a gritty feeling, discharge, and tearing. Although it can be annoying, it rarely affects vision.

Conjunctivitis can be caused by different factors, with viral and bacterial infections being the most frequent.

It can also be triggered by an allergic reaction or, in babies, due to a partially blocked tear duct.

It is important to note that viral and bacterial conjunctivitis are highly contagious and can be transmitted through direct or indirect contact with an infected person’s eye discharge.

If you experience symptoms such as eye pain, a feeling of something in your eye, blurred vision, or sensitivity to light, it is advisable to seek urgent medical attention, as they could indicate serious eye conditions.

People who wear contact lenses should stop using them when they develop symptoms of conjunctivitis and consult an ophthalmologist if they do not see improvement in 12 to 24 hours. This is because conjunctivitis can be linked to more serious eye infections associated with incorrect lens wear.

Prevention plays a fundamental role in controlling conjunctivitis. Some important tips include:

Avoid touching your eyes with your hands.

Wash hands frequently.

Use clean bath and hand towels daily.

Do not share bath or hand towels.

Change pillowcases regularly.

Throw away cosmetic eye products, such as mascara, that have expired.

Do not share cosmetics or personal eye care items.

It is important to note that conjunctivitis is no more contagious than a common cold.. If good hygiene habits are maintained and close contact is avoided, it is possible to resume daily activities without problems. However, if it involves close contact with other people, it is advisable to stay home until the symptoms subside.

In newborns, conjunctivitis is due to a bacterial infection that occurs during delivery when the baby passes through the mother’s vaginal canal. Symptoms may appear in the first few days of the baby’s life and may include redness in one or both eyes, mucus discharge, and/or swelling of the eyelids. Neonatal conjunctivitis must be promptly treated by a doctor to prevent serious complications such as blindness.

Prevention and treatment of conjunctivitis

To prevent conjunctivitis, it is important to wash your hands often, avoid touching your eyes, and not share towels or eye makeup. Contact lens wearers should follow cleaning and storage instructions carefully to reduce the risk of infection.

Treatment for conjunctivitis depends on the underlying cause. If the cause is viral, treatment focuses on relieving symptoms while the body fights the infection. If the cause is bacterial, topical antibiotic drops or ointment can be used to treat the infection. If the cause is allergic, topical antihistamines or steroids may be prescribed.