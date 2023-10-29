The Tigres UANL repeated the dose and with a win included they once again beat Club Deportivo Guadalajara 4-0 as visitors at the Jalisco Stadium on the corresponding Matchday 14 of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Therefore, for the Uruguayan technical director, Robert Dante Siboldiis clear proof that the team, current Mexican soccer champions, is ready for important things.
The Uruguayan strategist assured that he trusts the San Nicolás de los Garza team’s youth team, especially the youth team. Sebastian Fierrowho replaced the absence of the veteran Brazilian midfielder, Rafael Carioca who suffered from an oral infection.
“It could be, the truth is that the three points were very important, against a great rival like Chivas, you always saw, they did a great job, a great attitude, enormous desire to tie the game, to be closer to qualification “This team today showed that it is up to important things, it does not give up and goes for more.”
– Robert Dante Siboldi.
“We believe in them, in Fierro, with Eugenio, who are fighting for the position, happy for Nico, two goals, assists, the confidence and security that he gives us, as well as in Diego (Lainez), who scored a great goal, Marcelo (Flores), is confident, the team is supporting him, but in general terms I think we played a good game defensively, Gorriarán and Juan (Vigón), when it’s time to come on, they give you a lot of dynamics, I’m also very happy with Luis, who generated and played for the team, it was important that the 11 that starts is always supported by the team, teamwork is fundamental and has characterized us since we arrived,” he commented.
The South American coach once again confirmed that leadership is not a priority, but it is a motivation for the team. It should be noted that the cats are keeping pace with Club América, a team that has not lost since Matchday 1 and has 33 units.
“It is not an obsession, it is a motivation, it is always nice to be in first place, but the important thing is that a very complicated, complex closing is coming, both Tijuana and San Luis are going to be fighting to be among the six or the Play In, they are going to be final matches and we have to see consecutive matches in Tijuana, the field, to reach the last date in one piece.”
– Robert Dante Siboldi.
For their part, the eight-time champions of the First Division of Mexican soccer are runners-up with 28 points and are evidently among the favorite candidates for the championship and seeking the two-time championship.
