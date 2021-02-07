According to an experienced Silicon Valley tech bartender, if one wants to achieve a different combination than the rest, they should include – within that still unnamed application – the following condiments: mystery, exclusivity, privilege, investment and originality. All these labels are present in Club House, the social network of the moment.

The app, developed by Paul Davidson and Rohan Seth, already has 1,500 users and with just a few months of filming, it is valued at 100 million dollars.

At the moment it is suitable only for iPhone users and to enter this exclusive players club you need an invitation from a member. What makes her doubly selective.

If no VIP invitation is available, the name is added to a waiting list. On the other hand, if any of the user’s contacts get access to the network, they are offered the possibility of add new members.

To continue with its current level of expansion, it is likely that for the next few months it will enable its version of Android and open to the general public. Which will also start to trigger the user meter.

Unlike Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and LinkedIn, which already have the text field, photos, videos and work networks covered, Clubhouse takes advantage of the rise of the podcast to connect people through audio.

Club members can chat with people from all over the world using voice files streamed live when the app records them directly from the cell phone.

The topics of the conversations are as varied as the imagination of their participants. The most common are discussions of technology, investments, gaming, fashion and fun.

Another of its rules indicates that what happens in the Clubhouse app stays there, since messages are deleted when the discussion is closed. However, several users begin to rebroadcast the hottest sessions.

The platform is structured in rooms or rooms, which are created by the guests, who can converse with guests of their choice or freely invited.

This social network is exclusively for iOS users, although a massive opening to Android is expected in the coming months. David Paul Morris / Bloomberg

As with Twitch, one can occupy the role of spectator and listen to the discussions or actively participate in the discussions.

In each room there are two types of users: the stage, made up of moderators and people who intervene, and the stall, where there are the users who listen and who can eventually ask to speak and intervene if the moderator accepts.

There are also clubs, a kind of groups created by the system, where users are grouped according to their interests or themes.

Among the guests, while discussing the status of rare bird, it is possible to come across celebrities such as Aston Kutcher, Jared Leto or technology gurus.

Tycoon Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, also made his appearance at Clubhouse. He was present in a room with 5,000 people (the limit allowed in these chat rooms) and displayed his verbiage, talking about Mars, Neuralink, Bitcoin, Tesla and even, Covid-19 vaccines.

How to use

One of the first permissions that the application requests to enter is to have access to microphone control. And although during chats you can be silenced and someone enters a new room without invitation, most likely you will not have permission to speak.

One can request to speak using a question button, although some administrators choose to disable it.

When entering a room, you can see small icons with the photos or avatars of the participants. While the guests are located above, the admin has an asterisk next to him to indicate that he is the creator. And at the bottom appears the rest of the people who joined.

With expectations on the rise, several venture capital firms are fighting to lead their next round of financing and be part of what could be the fifth largest social network on the planet.

SL