Know the most important thing about Claymore

A dark medieval world

The claymore They are girls who belong to an association that does experiments on them to give them power that helps them get rid of the monsters that devour humans and are known as yōma in their world.

These beings have the ability to blend in with humans, which is why the girls must go and find them and then hunt them down. However, they they are able to recognize them because they have part of them in their bodies, this gives them the ability to sense them and develop very powerful abilities.

The claymore They are characterized by having silver eyes, they wear a white uniform and a Scottish sword in which a rune is engraved that symbolizes their person.. The power that the girls gain from their fusion with the monsters can be released gradually, though they risk unleashing it completely. If that happens, the girls can become yōma.

Source: Madhouse

When the claymore release 10 percent of their power, their eyes turn gold, like a yōma’s. However, in response to how they release power, their bodies also undergo very rapid modifications.

For this reason, although they help the populations, they tend to fear them. Another issue to note is that the warriors are all women, Because it is based on the premise that they have better control of their emotions and therefore can regulate their power before losing control.

The association to which they belong has many secrets that the girls are unaware of. They have a number of warriors on the battlefield and another in training. The only thing that the Claymores know is that they are very cruel with their processes and that they treat them as disposable entities. The girls will have to start a more soro dynamic to get out of the predicament in which they have been subjected for generations.

Despite the fact that Clare is the protagonist, there will be key companions who will materialize the good development of the story.

What is Claymore about?

follow the story of Clare, a little girl who was kidnapped and abused by a yōma, however, will meet Teresa, a very powerful Claymore with whom she will forge an immediate bond.very narrow.

Teresa will decide to leave the association to stay with ClareHowever, they will send their companions to hunt her down, before achieving victory, the warrior will perish and leave behind a terrible monster whose mission was to destroy her.

After this, Clare will join the organization to avenge Teresa’s death. Years later as a warrior she will meet Raki, a boy who is alone and who will also join her on the dangerous journeys.

Clare searches for Priscilla, Teresa’s assassin, who is also one of the abysmal yōma, the most powerful monsters. However, on this journey, she will meet some colleagues who have proposed to investigate the organization. Miria, number 6, and Galatea, number 3, are both powerful warriors who will discover surprising things and later invite a kind of revolution that will also involve a confrontation with the abysmal beings.

claymore focuses on fraternity, loudness and care in a world full of orphaned children with extreme difficulties -such as human-eating monsters-. However, the fight that the warriors are allowed goes beyond the action.

The origin of the yōma: a second shade of darkness

Next comes a big spoiler.

Source: Madhouse

The girls are experiments that theoretically help to defeat the monsters that plague the world.. However, some warriors began to wonder, where do youma come from?

There is another island where there are two kingdoms that are at war, and this is very close, it takes a long time. One of the kingdoms seeks to obtain the perfect soldier to help them defeat their enemy.

Due to this, he took a sample of the few indomitable dragons he had and made experiments on a new island where everyone was unaware of the situation, of course, except those who run the association.

ANDnClaymore they are all guinea pigs. However, towards the end it seemed that the twin sisters Alicia and Beth had accomplished the mission, as one could control the full awakening of the other, thus preventing the warrior’s collapse.

Why watch Claymore?

claymore It is a story that, in the middle of a scenario of destruction and blood, bets on ties in a very difficult environment. Each of the truths that are revealed generate painful feelings for the warriors who they know well that there are many generations behind them that were used and discarded.

Source: Madhouse

Each of the losses claymore awakens a sensitivity in the midst of a scene full of action and despair. The delivery of Norihiro Yagi is special because it shows a congregation of women who will decide to unite in order to fight to free themselves from the generational subjugation that has been imposed on them.

Girls have been manipulated, tricked, and abused for generations.

The claymore they are condemned from birth; they are monsters but also saviors, their image marginalizes them in a world whose survival depends on them. Despite this, he withdraws them into infinite solitude, because the girls travel alone on their missions, whose work is never paid directly to them, since they work for the organization.

claymore It is a delivery that can offer many interesting perspectives about the situation of women and the soro mobilization. It will always be a profitable title.

Source: Madhouse

Where can I see Claymore?

All 26 episodes are available on Crunchyroll both dubbed and subtitled. The only season has a kind of closure, but if you want to review the story, you can start reading from volume 12, which is where the anime adapts or rather from where the necessary changes begin to close the delivery with coherence.

The anime launched in 2007.

Source: Madhouse

Where can I read Claymore?

MangaPlus is making a reissue of the work. It currently has 21 chapters, all available for free reading. Each episode premieres on Tuesdays at 9 am.

