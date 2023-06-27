Citizenship by Investment (CBI) has become an interesting and fast alternative for all those who wish to obtain a second citizenship. And, for that reason, it has become popular among immigration processes.

Its procedure is usually less expensive, since it is based on the foreign investment and usually benefits both to the investors As the economies of the countries that offer it.

Which are the benefits of acquiring a CBI and requirements exist to do it? We tell you.

Benefits for the investor citizen

According to the signature International Relocation Firmcitizenship by investment is a process that allows people to obtain secondary citizenship through an investment in the economy of an independent sovereign state.

This process allows you to obtain a second passport and obtain the rights of citizenship of another country. Obtaining it grants various advantages:

1. Apply to this type of citizenship expedite immigration processessince this document can be processed in even three months.

2. Allow travel without a visa to the country where you invest.

(Also: Do ​​you want to travel the world on the cheap? This is what volunteering offers)

3. How citizen investor, You can have more rights and facilities than as a foreign investor. This includes access, permissions, associations, among others.

4. Having a second passport will also allow you to segment where to tax your income (In the specific case of the US, citizens are taxed on their worldwide income.)

(You may be interested in: Do you want to study in the US? These are the steps to apply for a student visa)

5. The second passport may have fewer travel restrictions. Therefore, you will be able to move more freely in the world and alleviate the complex requests for visa processes.

6. This type of citizenship allows people to investor families join the request.

Investor families can join the citizenship application. (Archive)

Universal requirements

Each country has different specifications and legislation. However, there are three general rules that every foreign investor must comply with:

1. Demonstrate the legal origin of your investment.

2. Demonstrate the absence of criminal record in their country of origin.

3. The investment to be done must be done in a approved sector by the country receiving the investment.

Benefits for countries offering CBI

The main incentive for countries that offer this type of citizenship is the foreign investmentsince this allows the economic growth through attraction of new jobs, increased tax revenue and increased competition within the industry.

(Keep reading: Do you want to travel to Spain? These are the requirements to enter from Colombia)

Also, due to the trend of foreign investment in large real estate projects, the country’s infrastructure is strengthened. In addition, these investments provide ancillary residual income to many people (native or not) of the country.

CBI Gives the Most of Caribbean Economies

According to Astonsinternational experts in residency and citizenship through investment, Caribbean countries are among those experiencing the largest economic impulses of citizenship by investment programs.

For example in Dominicabetter known as the “Nature Island of the Caribbean”, the annual income of the CBI represented a 31 percent of the country’s annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The country’s CBI program brought in $171.74 million, compared to an annual GDP of $554.18 million.

Dominica, the “Caribbean Island of Nature”. (Archive) See also The fish: new method of survival in India.

Similarly, the nearby islands of Saint Kitts and Nevis and Grenade had a strong momentum, with income that represented the 25.3 percent and the 11.8 percentof their respective GDPs.

(You may be interested in: The safest and most dangerous countries for women who want to travel alone)

Alena Lesinaimmigration expert from Astons USAsaid that “citizenship by investment may be considered controversial, but how the programs have such profound economic benefit to these countries is rarely recognized.”

For this expert, the benefit of these citizenships is two-way, as it boosts the economies of countries and allows high net worth users to secure “a luxurious lifestyle for a fraction of the cost of doing it in their country of origin, in addition to benefiting from possible tax advantages in sunnier climates abroad” .

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME