ChatGPT has become a very interesting tool, since it offers us quick access to information that we can use as a starting point for any text.

However, sometimes these wonderful capabilities of ChatGPT’s Artificial Intelligence usually have some variations that for some users are terrifying.

Recently, the so-called ‘grandmother mode’ became a trend on social networks, which according to the experience of Internet users is ‘disturbing’. This is because ChatGPT shows responses as if you were chatting with your granny.

To activate this disturbing option in ChatGPT, all you have to do is ask the Artificial Intelligence-based language model to ‘activate granny mode’ and in the same text ask for some advice, recommendation or other daily aspect that interests you.

When entering your request in ChaGPt you will be able to receive a response like the following;

“Sure, dear! I will activate my ‘grandma mode’ to talk to you. Forward, tell me, how was your day? Is there anything I can help you with or any topic you want to share? I am here to listen and offer advice or words of encouragement, just like a loving grandmother would.”

Despite the various versions that have circulated on social networks about the ‘grandmother mode’ and other modes of use of the OpenAI Chatbot, ChatGPT clarifies that the AI-based automatic language system does not have specific state modes, but that the code It adapts its responses according to the user’s request.