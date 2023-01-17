NY.- Ask the new AI program ChatGPT to write an essay on the cause of the American Civil War and watch it generate a compelling piece of work in seconds.

This is one of the reasons why New York school authorities have begun banning this impressive but controversial writing tool capable of generating human-like paragraphs of text.

The largest school district in the United States has decided to restrict the use of the ChatGPT website on all types of devices and on its school networks, which could affect other schools and teachers, who are struggling to find a way to prevent that students cheat. ChatGPT’s creators say they are also looking for ways to detect inappropriate use.

This free tool has only been on the market for a few weeks, but it’s already raising tough questions about the future of AI in education, the tech industry, and a host of professions.

WHAT IS CHATGPT?

The ChatGPT program launched on November 30, but is part of a broader set of technologies being developed by San Francisco-based startup OpenAI, which has a close relationship with Microsoft.

It is part of a new generation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems that can converse, generate readable text on demand, and even produce novel images and videos based on what they have “learned” from a vast database of digital books, written online and other media.

But unlike previous versions of so-called “big language models” like OpenAI’s GPT-3, released in 2020, the ChatGPT tool is freely available to anyone with an internet connection and is designed to be easier to use. . It works like a written dialogue between the AI ​​system and the person asking it questions.

Millions of people have played with ChatGPT over the last few weeks, using the program to write or write silly songs or poems, to try to trick you into making mistakes, or for more practical purposes, like helping to compose an email. All those inquiries are also helping you to become smarter.

WHAT ARE ITS DISADVANTAGES?

Like other similar systems, ChatGPT can produce convincing prose, but that doesn’t mean that what it says is true or logical.

Its release came with little guidance on how to use it, other than a promise that ChatGPT will admit when it’s wrong, challenge “incorrect premises,” and reject requests intended to generate offensive responses. Since then, however, its popularity has led its creators to try to lower some people’s expectations.

“ChatGPT is incredibly limited, but good enough at a few things to create a deceptive impression of greatness,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tweeted in December.

“It’s a mistake to trust him for something important right now,” Altman admitted.

“It is a preview of the progress. We have a lot of work to do in terms of robustness and veracity.”

CAN CHATGPT BE USED TO WRITE SCHOOL ESSAYS?

This is what ChatGPT himself wrote when asked by The Associated Press to answer that question in all caps, to give the appearance that it had been worded by a school principal issuing a short, loud warning over a public address system. school:

“DO NOT USE CHATGPT OR ANY OTHER AUTOMATED WRITING PROGRAM FOR SCHOOL ESSAYS. THIS IS CHEATING AND WILL NOT BE TOLERATED. IF THEY ARE CAUGHT USING CHATGPT OR ANY OTHER AUTOMATED WRITING PROGRAM FOR SCHOOL ESSAYS THERE WILL BE SERIOUS CONSEQUENCES.”

But when asked to answer the same question on his own, ChatGPT offered this more measured warning: “As a general rule, it is not appropriate to use ChatGPT or any other writing tool for school essays, as it is considered cheating and that is not It will benefit the student in the long run.”

WHAT DO THE SCHOOLS SAY?

Many school districts are still having trouble setting policies on if and how the program can be used.

The New York City Department of Education said on January 5 that it is restricting access to the program through school networks or devices, saying it fears the negative impacts it may cause on student learning, as well as the “concerns regarding the security and accuracy of the content”.

However, nothing prevents a student from accessing ChatGPT from a personal phone or home computer.

“While the program can provide quick and easy answers to questions, it doesn’t encourage critical thinking and problem solving skills, which are essential for success in school and in life,” said Jenna Lyle, a spokeswoman for the school.

WRITTEN BY A HUMAN BEING OR BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE?

“To try to determine if something has been written by a human or by an AI, you have to be attentive to the absence of personal experiences or emotions, look for inconsistencies in the writing style and observe the use of filler words or repetitive phrases. . These may be indications that the text was generated by an AI.”

That’s what ChatGPT told an AP reporter when asked how to tell the difference.

The OpenAI firm said in a statement in early January that it plans to work with educators while learning how people experience ChatGPT in the real world.

“We don’t want ChatGPT to be used for deceptive purposes in schools or anywhere else, so we’re already developing mitigation measures to help anyone identify ChatGPT-generated text,” the company said.

DOES THIS THREATEN GOOGLE?

There is speculation that ChatGPT could turn around the internet search business, currently dominated by Google, but that tech giant has been working on a similar technology for years now, but Google has been more cautious about the idea of ​​launching it. to the public.

In fact, it was Google that helped fuel the trend of ever bigger and smarter AI language models that could be “pre-trained” for a vast amount of writing. In 2018, the company introduced a system known as BERT, which uses a “transformer” technique by which it compares words in a sentence to predict meaning and context. Some of those advances are now integrated into Google search.

However, there is no doubt that successive versions of these programs have had an impact. Microsoft has invested at least $1 billion in OpenAI and has an exclusive license to use GPT-3.