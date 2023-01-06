If you have traveled the internet in recent days, it is likely that you have already heard or read about ChatGPT. After all They already banned it in schools in the United States and there are some content creators testing it. But do you know what this new tool is? Here we answer it.

Source: OpenAI

ChatGPT is a chatbot created by the OpenAI company, which was opened to the public on November 30, 2022. With the help of highly advanced artificial intelligence, this tool can generate conversations. Your goal is to be as close as possible to chatting with another human. It also provides information that comes from different tools specialized in internet knowledge.

Although that was its main objective, the meticulousness of its answers has led to its being used for other things. Since, for example, you can instruct people in a good number of topics. Not to mention, you can do it in short answers or by writing entire essays on whatever the user wants.

We recommend you: Schools ban the use of ChatGPT to prevent their students from cheating

Some journalists have tested your skills by asking you to do very specific tasks. Among them composing a song, writing a play, children’s stories and even poetry. Each time he responded with impressive results, so The New York Times called ChatGPT ‘the best AI open to the public’. Of course, it is not without its controversies.

How can I use ChatGPT?

If you want to try for yourself how this artificial intelligence works, you simply have to visit its site that we leave you here. It should be noted that you must create an OpenAI account to use it, but the process is very short and there is no cost.

Once there, you just have to put your request in the text box that ChatGPT presents. You can get very creative with whatever you want to test its limits. You could also ask him to do a translation for you in case you have any doubts.

Source: OpenAI

Although ChatGPT works well in several languages, writing to it in English is the best way to get the most out of it. But OpenAI is already working on improving it so that it is useful to more people around the world. Will they dare to try it?

What are the problems of this AI?

The main problem with ChatGPT, and the reason why it was banned in schools, is that they are using it to solve tasks. Some people just go to the tool, ask it their homework questions, and copy the answer. Which academic authorities ensure that it slows down the creation of critical thinking in students.

OpenAI is aware of this and is already working on putting a watermark on the texts that are generated. In this way, plagiarism and cheating could be reduced. Although the possibility remains that people transcribe the texts and continue using it.

Source: OpenAI

Another of the criticisms about ChatGPT is that it is not perfect and it can still get things wrong. Some analysts have even said that it is like a parrot that repeats what it hears. Since some of your answers are what most people believe and not what it really is. This may be due to the fact that the AI ​​uses different sources from the internet to give its answers.

Another of the most alarming issues for some is that AI could replace experts. Some outlets have expressed concern that companies will stop hiring people who are knowledgeable in different subjects, since they can simply ask ChatGPT. Do you think this could happen?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about technology and other topics.