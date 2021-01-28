Lately you’ve probably heard members of the anime community talk about how ‘right or wrong’ they used CGI in some productions, especially with the controversy over Shingeki no Kyojin, its fourth season, and this animation technique applied to the titans.

But, What does CGI mean in anime? CGI stands for Computer Generated Imagery or in Spanish Computer Generated Images. They are those graphics generated through a computer and that you usually see in 3D works or three-dimensional graphics. In short: digital images.

In anime we usually see them in scenes with a lot of movement or with an incredible amount of detail, which can also be done with traditional 2D animation, but they take much longer. CGI, then, has the advantage of being faster when animating.

Sometimes it can also be used to enhance environments, or fight sequences, adding depth and detail that are not possible with a traditional animation.

The animation that we usually see in anime is at a 2D level, although there are titles like Overlord, Sword Art Online, or Fate / Zero that incorporate CGI in their titles and they do it in a good way. While you animate like BEASTARS are 100% animated on CGI.

Special mention to Berserk (2016/2017) whose animation has risen as the worst of the CGI in Japanese animation.

Another of the titles that is usually considered as a good example of the CGI in the anime it is Shingeki no Kyojin, although many do not agree with it, at least, as far as the last season is concerned.

The CGI in Shingeki no Kyojin

Shingeki no Kyojin has always used animation techniques CGI, usually when the characters moved with the Three-Dimensional Maneuvering Equipment.

An impeccable job for many, as it perfectly complemented the traditional animation of the characters. The easiest way to tell is to see the background, you will notice that the buildings stand out in 3D:

The titans also had animation CGI in previous seasons, and was most noticeable in matchups:

Something similar is happening with the last season of Shingeki no Kyojin, as the titans are also being animated with CGI, an issue that for some reason is not to the taste of certain members of the community.

What do you think? Do you think the CGI is ruining Shingeki no Kyojin Final Season? What other animes do you know that use this technique? Let us know in the comments.

