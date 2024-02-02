The actor César Ritter returned to television screens in the novel 'Super Ada', but his followers were also able to see him demonstrate his talent in movie theaters as the protagonist of the national film 'Died laughing'. He was always characterized by his outstanding work in theater, film and TV, with memorable performances in 'Mil oficios', ' Así es la vida ' and 'Al Fondo Hay Sito'; However, he does not usually talk much about his personal life, but on one occasion he revealed, during an interview, that he has foreign ancestry.

How did César Ritter's family arrive in Peru?

In December 2022, Caesar Ritter He spoke with Carlos Carlín about various topics, such as his acting work and even part of his personal life, about which little is known. At one point in the conversation, the remembered Lorenzo from 'That's Life' said that he has foreign ancestry, from his father, who had to migrate from Germany and came to Peru.

Along these lines, the national artist delved deeper into the topic and recounted the journey his father made after leaving Germany, due to the Second World War. “My dad arrives very cool, he arrives with his grandfather, I think they came to Argentina first and then here. My grandfather went to Oroya and my father stayed in a boarding school“, he expressed.

“My dad lived through an 'orphan' stage, because his mother was in Germany and his grandfather was far away. Then she came, it wasn't easy. He has been a very lonely man”he added.

Likewise, he told about the time he found out he had a grandmother, when he was 17 years old. After that, she traveled to said European country to meet her, although at the beginning they did not speak to each other due to language problems, they ended up getting along very well after drinking a little wine together.

How did César Ritter say goodbye to his father?

A few days after the end of January, César Ritter announced the unfortunate departure of his father, through an emotional message on his Instagram account, the Peruvian actor said goodbye to his father with a text in which he emphasized how much his family loved him, while he was alive. Likewise, he recalled that, although he was a lonely person, he was able to consolidate a family.

César Ritter shared some memories of his father. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/César Ritter

“Goodbye, dad. Our last trip was in an ambulance through the infernal traffic of Javier Prado (…) My old man, an only son who came to Peru as a child, who survived loneliness, the death of his first wife, and who finally managed to have a family, three children who mourn him and remember him with a lot of love (…) A thousand and one stories and a laugh that he expelled in a single big, strong and free sound. I will miss that love with conviction, that unique listening and that tender affection of each encounter. How much we laughed, I love you, pretty old man. “I love you, German!”was his pronouncement.

How old is César Ritter?

The artist who works as an actor in television, film and theater, César Ritter, was born on August 31, 1979, making him 44 years old.