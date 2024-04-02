Today, April 2, Autism Awareness Day is celebrated in Mexico and the world.a date dedicated to raising awareness about this living condition and promoting inclusion and understanding towards those who experience it.

Autism, a condition whose causes are still completely unknown, affects people's social interaction, communication, behavior, language, and sensory integration. It is important to understand that autism is not a disease, but rather a unique way of experiencing the world around us.

On this day, established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2007 seeks to reaffirm and promote the human rights and fundamental freedoms of autistic people on equal terms with others.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1 in every 160 children has autism in the world, and this incidence continues to increase. In Mexico, according to a study supported by Autism Speaks, it is estimated that around 1 in 115 children lives with this condition, which is equivalent to almost 1% of the child population. However, there are still gaps in knowledge about the incidence of autism in adulthood and during adolescence in the country.

The color blue and the puzzle piece are symbols associated with autism . Blue represents the calm and tranquility that people with autism and their families need in their daily lives. The puzzle piece symbolizes the idea that each person with autism is unique and part of a larger whole, highlighting the importance of support and inclusion.

On this day, it is essential to remember that awareness and understanding are key to building a more inclusive and empathetic society. Through education and specialized therapeutic support, we can help improve the quality of life of people with autism and promote their full participation in the community.