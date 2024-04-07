Every year, the April 7, World Health Day is celebrated to commemorate the anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948.

This day serves as a call to action for raise public awareness about important public health problems and mobilize governments, organizations and communities to take action.

Each year, WHO chooses a specific theme for World Health Day, focusing on a priority area of ​​public health. . This year, the motto is “My health, my right” .

The main objective of World Health Day is to achieve universal health, which means that all people, regardless of their origin or social status, have access to the medical care they need.

Despite the efforts made in recent years, Millions of people around the world still lack access to adequate healthcare. Challenges range from diseases and natural disasters to armed conflicts and climate crises.

The emission of polluting gases continues to threaten the quality of the air we breathe, while the lack of access to basic resources such as drinking water and adequate food aggravates the situation.

Universal Health Coverage is a key concept promoted by the WHO, which seeks ensure that all people can access health services essential without economic difficulties.

Through campaigns and programs, we work to bring health care to all corners of the world and make it affordable for families. However, much remains to be done, as at least half of the world's population lacks this critical access.