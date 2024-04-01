Since many yearsApril 1 has been recognized as a day when jokes are usually made, something similar to what happens in some cultures on December 28; howeverSince 1996, April 1 has been celebrated, especially in the United States and Spain, as the International Day of Fun at Work..

This celebration is an initiative of the Playfair company, it has gained popularity around the world, including Spain, where it was promoted by the Humor Positivo organization in 2008.

The main purpose of this day is prove that fun and work are not mutually exclusive. On the contrary, good humor in the workplace can increase productivity by encouraging creativity. improve decision making and reduce stress.

A positive work environment unlocks employees' potential and makes it easier to achieve goals, even in difficult times.

To celebrate this day, there are various activities proposed by Humor Positivo, such as origami sessions, extravagant tie competitions or murals with photos of employees when they were babies, with a game to guess who is who.

However, beyond specific activities, the key to maintaining a fun work environment lies in consistency and allowing employees to enjoy what they do.

“Working on what you like ensures good fun,” says the Positive Humor organization. It is important for companies to foster passion for work and create an environment conducive to employees feeling motivated and engaged.

Having fun at work not only benefits individual employees, but also improves the work environment as a whole, promoting collaboration and camaraderie.