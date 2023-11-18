On November 20, Mexican Revolution Day is celebrated in Mexico., a date that commemorates the beginning of an armed movement that transformed the nation and left an indelible mark on its history. This celebration has an impact beyond Mexican borders, especially in the United States, where the Mexican population plays a crucial role in various aspects of American society.

The Mexican Revolution, which took place between 1910 and 1917, was a response to widespread discontent with the political, economic, and social situation in Mexico under the regime of Porfirio Díaz, who ruled for three decades. Led by figures such as Francisco I. Madero, Emiliano Zapata and Venustiano Carranzathe revolt had the support of both the rural and urban populations, thus marking the beginning of a series of fundamental transformations.

In Mexico, November 20 is remembered with parades and events that celebrate the courage and determination of those who participated in the Revolution. The Sports Parade of November 20 It is a tradition that highlights the pacifist and conciliatory will of the people, according to a Senate decree in 1936.

Why is the Mexican Revolution relevant in the United States?

Mexico and the United States share an extensive border, and what happens in Mexico has direct repercussions on its northern neighbor. Besides, The Mexican Revolution, with its democratic ideals and fight for social justice, inspired similar movements around the world, including the civil rights movement in the United States..

according to the book The Mexican Revolution: An Interpretive History” by John Womack Jr., the Mexican Revolution was a democratically inspired movement that sought social justice for all Mexicans. The historian notes that this message of democracy and social justice resonated in other countries, including the United States, where African Americans fought for equal rights.

According to the Institute of Mexicans Abroad, It is estimated that the Mexican population in the United States is more than 11 million people, representing about 38 percent of the Hispanic population and about 11 percent of the country’s total population. This group plays a vital role in the American economy, culture, and society.

In economic terms, Mexicans in the United States are an important workforce, contributing to sectors such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and services. Your economic contribution is an essential component for the growth and development of the country.

In the cultural aspectthe Mexican presence has enriched the diversity of the United States. Mexican music, food, literature, and art have left a distinctive mark on American culture, creating a unique fusion of traditions.

Besides, The Mexican community has played a prominent role in promoting the rights of immigrants in the United States. Mexican leaders have advocated for immigration reform and have worked to raise awareness about the needs and challenges of immigrants in the country.