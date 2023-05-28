International Day of Action for Women’s Health is commemorated every May 28.a date that seeks to raise awareness of the health challenges facing women around the world.

Since its establishment in 1987, at the initiative of the Network for the Health of Latin American and Caribbean Women, this conference serves as reminder that many women do not receive adequate medical care and face diseases that can be fatal.

Statistics reveal that women are more likely to die from a heart attack, as well as suffer from depression and anxiety more frequently than men.

They are also more prone to sexually transmitted diseases., often more severely and frequently than their male counterparts. Urinary tract infections and osteoarthritis also disproportionately affect women. Despite advances in the field of health, maternal mortality continues to be a global concern, especially due to the lack of access to medical services.

The World Health Organization stresses the importance of protect and guarantee the health of women and girls, considering them as the most vulnerable population in terms of health. In every country in the world, your needs must be a priority. However, due to economic and socio-cultural factors, many women and girls do not receive adequate medical care in various parts of the world.

On the International Day of Action for Women’s Health, it is critical sensitize the world population about the importance of women’s sexual and reproductive health. Each one of us can actively participate in this journey, raising awareness among the women around us about the importance of taking care of their health and offering them support.

Social media can also be a powerful platform for providing valuable information and sharing experiences related to women’s health. By doing so, we help to broaden public awareness of this highly relevant issue and encourage greater participation in the fight for women’s health and well-being.

It is crucial to remember that no one knows our bodies better than ourselves. In the face of any change or discomfort in our body, we must go to a medical consultation at our nearest Health Center. Self-care and early attention are essential to maintaining good health.