He March 9, important events have occurred in the history of Mexicomany of them set the course as a nation.

In modern times also, March 9 was taken as banner of fight for gender equality by women.

This day is commemorated various events that have forged the nation we know today. From historical milestones to highly relevant social movements, this day invites reflection and knowledge.

A Day Without Us: A Call to Action

In recent years, March 9 has become a crucial day in the fight for gender equality. The “A Day Without Us” movement invites women to carry out a national strike of activities, thus making visible their fundamental role in society and demanding an end to violence and discrimination.

Signing of the Peace Treaty between Mexico and France: A historical chapter closed

In 1839, Mexico and France signed the Peace Treaty that ended the First French Intervention, also known as the Cake War. This event marked a turning point in relations between both countries, laying the foundations for a new era of cooperation.

The footprints of Pancho Villa: An attack that marked history

On March 9, 1916, legendary revolutionary Francisco Villa led an attack on the American population of Columbus, New Mexico. This historical event, known as the Columbus Raid, generated strong tension between Mexico and the United States, giving rise to the Punitive Expedition.

The National Agrarian Confederation is born: A milestone for the Mexican countryside

In 1923, under the motto “Land and Freedom”, the National Agrarian Confederation (CNA) was founded, the first national peasant organization in Mexico. This organization has played a fundamental role in the fight for agrarian rights and the development of the country's rural sector.