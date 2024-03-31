Every March 31, International Transgender Day of Visibility is commemorated. A date not only marks a moment to celebrate the diversitybut it is also an invitation to reflect on the challenges and obstacles that transgender people face around the world.

What does it mean to be transgender? Being transgender refers to those people whose gender identity does not match the sex they were assigned at birth.

From the way they dress to how they identify socially, transgender people deserve to be recognized in their authenticity and wholeness.

Rachel Crandall and her legacy of empowerment

Behind the institution of the International Transgender Day of Visibility is Rachel Crandalla transgender woman and tireless activist for human rights. Her courageous leadership through the Transgender Michigan Foundation has inspired people around the world to raise their voices for equality and respect.

Despite progress in the fight for transgender rights, we still face significant obstacles. Discrimination, violence, and lack of acceptance are realities that many transgender people face daily.

From bullying at school to extreme violence in some parts of the world, it is essential that we continue to work together to create a safer and more welcoming environment for all.

The United Nations has played a crucial role in promoting the human rights of LGBTQ+ people. With resolutions such as the one approved in 2011, the UN reaffirms its commitment to protecting all people, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

This initiative not only seeks to eliminate discrimination, but also promote respect and inclusion in all societies.

Together, we can create a more inclusive and compassionate world for future generations.