In Mexico, Palm Sunday is celebrated on March 24a religious holiday that marks the beginning of Holy Week, commemorating lThe triumphal entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem. This celebration, which combines solemnity and joy, has deep significance for the Christian faithful throughout the country.

It does not have a fixed date on the calendar, since it depends on the lunar calendar. It is celebrated on the first Sunday after the first full moon of spring.

According to the Bible, Jesus arrived in Jerusalem riding a donkey, and the crowds greeted him with joy, waving palm branches and spreading their cloaks along the way. This event symbolizes the recognition of Jesus as the Messiah, the savior of the people.

These palms, a symbol of victory and eternal life, are carried in procession, accompanied by songs and prayers that evoke the Passion of Christ.

Palm Sunday celebrates the day Jesus was hailed as King and Messiah by his followers.. According to the gospels, this event marked the beginning of Holy Week, culminating with the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus.

Throughout Mexico, the faithful gather in churches to receive the blessing of the palms from the priest.

In Mexico, wax palms are mainly used for the celebration of Palm Sunday, a species that can only be found in tropical climates.

The liturgical color of Palm Sunday is red, representing the Passion of the Lord. Blessed palms that are not used are burned and their ashes are used in the celebration of Ash Wednesday.