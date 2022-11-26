Memory is important, knowing and remembering what happened in history is part of the identity, for this reason, each country has a calendar of anniversaries, to commemorate the most relevant historical events. Likewise, there are holidays and commemorative days that are international in nature, and others that have not yet been officially recognized, but people still celebrate it.

This time we will share what is celebrated on March 12 in Mexicoas well as the world ephemeris for that day.

What is celebrated on March 12 in Mexico

Specifically in Mexico, according to the calendar of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), the birth of Ignacio Comonfortwho was a liberal soldier and politician who fought against the French and American invasion, and was also president of Mexico in 1855 and 1858. Ignacio Comonfort was born on March 12, 1812.

In addition, on March 12, but in 1858, after the battle of salamanca (Guanajuato) Anastasio Parrodi and Leando Valle hand over the square to the conservatives.

Likewise, on March 12, 1865, Maximilian of Habsburg, as Emperor of Mexico, issued a circular by which cemeteries are ordered to pass to civil jurisdiction, because they were managed by the Church. This is an important event, since before dying and being buried in a cemetery was a privilege that could not be accessed so easily, it was required to be baptized, and also have enough money.

Other ephemeris of March 12

now that we know what is celebrated on March 12 in MexicoFinally, we share what are the anniversaries of other countries and international celebrations.

March 12 National Shield Day is celebrated in Argentinais also known as World Day Against Internet Censorship and International Tweeter Day, just as some celebrate World Glaucoma Day.

On the other hand, according to the saints, Saint Innocent I (who was Pope) is celebrated, and Saint Elpegio, Saint Joseph Zhang, Saint Luis Orione, Saint Paul Aureliano, Saint Theophanes Chronicler, Blessed Angela Salawa, Beata Fina de San Geminiano, Blessed Jerome Gherarducci, Blessed Justina Francucci Bezzoli.