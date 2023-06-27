In honor of the birth of Helen Kellerwho became the first deafblind person to graduate from a university, is celebrated every June 27 International Day for Deafblind People.

The main objective of this commemoration is to raise awareness and disseminate the existence of people who live with this unique condition, characterized by the total or partial limitation of the senses of vision and hearing.

Deafblindness is a combination of visual impairment and hearing impairment, which must be recognized as a unique disability.

The main needs of deafblind people They focus on two fundamental areas: communication and orientation-mobility. Each deafblind individual experiences the condition differently, depending on the age at which deafblindness first occurred.

The population of people with deafblindness can be grouped into different categories, depending on specific factors. These include:

People with congenital deafblindness and those who acquired it before language acquisition.

People with acquired deafblindnesssuch as those who were born deaf and experienced significant vision loss or blindness years later, as occurs in Usher syndrome type I.

People who were born blind or with significant vision loss and later developed hearing problems.

Those who experienced significant hearing and sight difficulties after language acquisition.

The legacy of Helen Keller, who was born on June 27th from 1880 in Tuscumbia, Alabama, USA, continues to be an inspiring example for deafblind people around the world. At the age of two, Keller completely lost his vision and hearing due to a serious illness. However, with the help of his instructor, Anne Sullivan, who was also visually impaired, Keller was able to overcome numerous challenges.

Through Sullivan’s tireless efforts, Keller learned to read and write Braille, to communicate by touching people’s lips to feel movement and vibrations, and eventually graduated with honors from Radcliffe College in 1904, becoming the first deafblind person in obtaining a college degree.

Keller became a prominent activist and helped create the American Foundation for the Blind, providing services and support to other blind people. Her courage and determination led her to be recognized and honored in many countries, receiving honors from various foreign universities.

Helen Keller’s legacy continues to inspire deafblind people and society in general, reminding us that limitations should not be barriers to the achievement of dreams and personal development.