He World Vitiligo Day is celebrated every year on June 25, In order to raise awareness about this chronic, non-contagious skin disease It affects millions of people around the world. Vitiligo causes a disorder in the pigmentation of the skin, giving rise to the appearance of white spots of different sizes on various parts of the body, known as macules.

This progressive autoimmune disease is the result of a disturbance in the immune system, in which melanocytes, the cells responsible for producing skin pigmentation, are attacked and destroyed. This leads to a decrease in the body’s production of melanin, the pigment that gives skin its color.

Although vitiligo does not represent a risk to life, its psychosocial consequences are significant, since people who suffer from it are often victims of stigma and discrimination. According to the Mexican Foundation for Dermatology (FMD), this disease affects approximately 2% of the world population, that is, more than 150 million people, although it is believed that there are many unrecorded cases.

In Mexico, vitiligo affects more than a million people and occupies a prominent place among the most common dermatoses, ranking between third and fifth place. In order to generate a culture of awareness and raise awareness among the population, the World Health Organization (WHO) has established June 25 as World Vitiligo Day.

This commemoration seeks to foster empathy towards people who suffer from this disease and put an end to the social stigma associated with it. By increasing understanding and acceptance, it is hoped that people with vitiligo can live fully without fear of rejection or negative judgment.

Vitiligo is classified into several types according to its distribution in the body and the degree of involvement. These include limited, segmentation, generalized, acrofacial, and universal vitiligo. The appearance of the macules can vary on different parts of the body, such as the eyes, ears, face, elbows, ankles, armpits, knees, hands, feet, and occasionally hair follicles, which can result in white hair.

Although there is no cure for vitiligo, there are treatments available to try to restore skin tone. These include drugs and phototherapy, although the results are not consistent and their effect is temporary. In addition, surgical interventions have been developed, such as pigmented skin grafting or healthy cell transplantation, although these do not guarantee the prevention of disease recurrence.

It is important to keep in mind that depigmented areas of the skin lack natural protection against the sun’s rays, which increases the risk of burns. Therefore, people with vitiligo should use sunscreen on affected areas and avoid sun exposure during peak hours to avoid complications.

Although vitiligo cannot be prevented, it is essential to be aware of the appearance of spots and seek an early diagnosis. In case of any suspicion, it is advisable to go to the doctor, who will perform a physical examination and, in some cases, request blood tests and skin biopsies to rule out other autoimmune diseases.

On World Vitiligo Day, we urge society to unite in the fight against stigma and promote acceptance and support for people living with this disease. Empathy and understanding are the keys to building an inclusive world where everyone can live without fear of judgment or rejection based on their physical appearance.