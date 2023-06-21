In the northern hemisphere, coinciding with the summer solstice, International Sun Day is celebrated on June 21. a date on which the star king becomes the protagonist of agendas around the world. This day aims to raise awareness about the importance of the sun for our planet and promote the use of renewable energy sources.

June 21 marks the first day of summer and is the longest day of the year in terms of daylight hours. In the countries of the northern hemisphere, various events and activities are held that highlight the importance of the sun for the planet and life on Earth.

The Sun plays a fundamental role in our existence. It is the largest source of energy for the Earth and living things. Without it, plants could not carry out photosynthesis, a crucial process for life on our planet.

In addition to being vital to life, the Sun is also responsible for temperature variation, the seasons of the year and other crucial factors for existence on Earth. Even solar activities, such as solar storms, can directly affect communications on our planet, influencing orbiting satellites.

All this importance has motivated scientists to investigate and better understand the Sun, its behavior and its evolution. In this sense, the Solar Orbiter probe has been developed by the European Space Agency and NASA. Launched in February 2020, its objective is to measure and study the Sun’s magnetic field, the radiation levels of the heliosphere and the solar wind, as well as capture images of the sun’s polar regions. This mission is expected to provide valuable data and images that will increase our scientific knowledge of the King Sun.

In addition to these scientific aspects, there are curiosities about the Sun that amaze us. For example, despite being the closest star to Earth, located at about 149,600,000 kilometers, sunlight takes approximately eight minutes to reach us. The Sun is also responsible for the tides, an idea originally expounded by Isaac Newton, who explained that these are the result of the gravitational forces exerted by the Sun and the Moon on the Earth.

Regarding its composition, the Sun is composed mainly of hydrogen (74%) and helium (24%), with traces of other elements such as iron, nickel and oxygen. The Sun occupies most of the Solar System and represents 99.8% of its mass, with the Earth being only a small part in comparison.

Despite its greatness, the Sun is not the largest known star. Its diameter of 1,392,000 kilometers is about 109 times that of Earth, but compared to other colossal stars such as Antares or Betelgeuse, it is considered relatively small. VY Canis Majoris has long been considered the largest known star, with a radius about 2,000 times that of the Sun, but its study is limited to a distance of 13 billion light-years.

On International Day of the Sun, in addition to marveling at the curiosities about this star, it is important to reflect on the need to promote and support renewable energy sources. Countries like Spain, with a relatively low level of exploitation of solar energy, can take advantage of this celebration to promote the development of solar technologies and reduce their dependence on non-renewable energy sources. The Sun is an inexhaustible source of clean energy and its sustainable use is key to the future of our planet.