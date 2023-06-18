Today Father’s Day is celebrated throughout Mexico.a date that honors and recognizes the invaluable role that parents play in society and in the lives of their children.

This celebration, which takes place on the third Sunday of Junehas its roots in the United States and has become one of the most important festivities in the country.

The origin of Father’s Day dates back to 1910, when Louise Smart Dood, an American woman, sought to highlight the importance of fathers in raising and educating children.

It was in 1972 when it became official in the United States that the third Sunday of June would be dedicated to honoring parents, thus becoming a deeply rooted tradition in society.

In Mexico, this celebration began to become popular in 1959.although initially it was limited to schools and educational centers.

With the passage of time, it spread to all Mexican homes and became a special date to express love, gratitude and appreciation towards parents.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), andn Mexico there are approximately 44.9 million men over the age of 15, of whom 47% identify themselves as fathers.

The average age of parents in Mexico is 45 years, and they are distributed in different age groups: 26% are between 40 and 49 years, 25% are between 30 and 39 years, 35% are over 50 years , 13% are in the 20-29 age group, and 1% are 15-19 years old.

On this Father’s Day, many Mexican families come together to celebrate and show their love and gratitude towards the men who play a fundamental role as pillars of their homes.

Gifts, special meals and family activities are some of the ways in which affection towards parents is expressed on this very special date.

Thus, this June 18, Mexico joins the celebration of Father’s Day, recognizing and appreciating the effort, dedication and unconditional love that parents give their children. It is an opportunity to strengthen family ties and to reflect on the importance of their presence in our lives. Happy Father’s Day!