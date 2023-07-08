Every year, July 8th marks World Allergy Daya date dedicated to raising awareness about allergic diseases and promoting their prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

Allergies are reactions of the body to harmless substances called allergens, which affect genetically susceptible people. In it world allergy dayseeks to educate the population and promote research to improve the quality of life of those who suffer from these conditions.

According to World Allergy Organization (WAO), about 20% of the world’s population suffers from an allergic disease. In Mexico, it is estimated that the prevalence of these diseases reaches 40% of the population, especially among boys and girls, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Allergies can manifest in different ways. and its severity varies from person to person. Some of the most common allergens include pollen, dust mites, mold spores, animal dander, food, insect bites, and medications. Symptoms can range from mild irritation to severe reactions, such as anaphylactic shock, which represents a life-threatening emergency.

Allergy symptoms vary depending on the type of allergen. For example, allergic rhinitis can cause sneezing, itchy nose, eyes, or palate, runny nose, and irritated eyes. On the other hand, food allergies can cause tingling in the mouth, swelling of the lips, tongue, face, or throat, hives, and even anaphylaxis. Additionally, insect bites and certain medications can trigger symptoms such as generalized itching, swelling, shortness of breath, and anaphylaxis.

Allergies are diagnosed by blood and skin tests.. The allergy blood test measures the amount of immunoglobin E (IgE) in the blood, an antibody found in greater amounts in allergy sufferers. However, this test only confirms the presence of allergies, it does not identify which allergens you are reacting to. For this, the skin allergy test is carried out, which can be carried out by means of an epidermal puncture, prick test or by means of patches that contain allergens.

Yes ok there is no definitive cure for allergiesThere are treatments that can alleviate the symptoms. Drugs, such as antihistamines, can help control allergic reactions. Also, allergists may prescribe immunotherapy or allergy shots, which are given over several years to reduce or stop allergic attacks.

Immunotherapy involves gradual exposure to small amounts of allergens, which helps the immune system build tolerance and lessen symptoms over time. It is especially recommended when medications do not adequately control symptoms, when interactions or side effects occur with other treatments, or when seeking to reduce the long-term use of allergy medications.