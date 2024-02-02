On Friday, February 2, director, screenwriter and cameraman Pavel Kapinos, who worked on such projects as “Kitchen. The Last Battle”, “Spiritless 2”, “Hardcore”, “The Last Hero: The Root of Evil” and others. He was 48 years old. Read about the biography of the Russian camera master in the Izvestia article.

Cameraman Pavel Kapinos – biography

Kapinos was born in 1975. He received his creative education at the camera department of VGIK in the workshop of Vadim Yusov.

One of the first films of the future camera master was the 1998 short film “Betrayal” directed by Alexander Shein. Kapinos wrote the script for this film. A year later, his first camera work appeared in his filmography: “Morning is not the time for girls” and “Hero”.

During his career, Kapinos has directed more than 20 films and TV series. Among them are two parts of the popular Russian franchise “The Last Hero” (“The Root of Evil” and “Messenger of Darkness”), the feature film “Kitchen. The Last Battle”, TV series “Hotel Eleon”, “Unprincipled”, “Dead Lake”, “Nomination” and others.

Among Kapinos’s most famous works is the sequel to the dramatic thriller “Spiritless,” which was released in 2015. As the operator himself said in an interview with the portal ReelSource, The offer to work on the film came to him at a time when he, in principle, did not plan to engage in large projects. However, he liked the idea, in addition, he had long wanted to film something with director Roman Prygunov, and therefore agreed. At the same time, the pictorial series of the painting had to be created from scratch, without relying on the previous part, and in a short time.

In 2016, Kapinos also showed his talent in working on the experimental science fiction action film Hardcore, directed by Ilya Naishuller. What makes this film unique is that it is shot entirely from first-person perspective using a camera mounted on the actor's head. At the same time, the plot is replete with dynamic scenes and stunts. The film became innovative in its genre. The rights to show it were bought by the Hollywood studio STX Entertainment for $10 million.

In February 2023, the premiere of the melodrama “Naughty” took place, starring Anastasia Reznik and Alexander Petrov, in which Kapinos was also responsible for the camera work. His latest work was the fantastic comedy “Zhdun”, the premiere of which is scheduled for 2025.

Another area of ​​activity for Kapinos was advertising. He shot videos for the Russian cellular operator Tele2 and other companies, and also worked on projects in Asia. As the operator himself said in an interview with ReelSource, he never got tired of working in this format, since each advertising project is unique, requires a creative approach and provides the opportunity to work with new directors.

Pavel Kapinos – personal life

In a conversation with ReelSource, Kapinos said that family is important to him. Outside of filming, he spent almost all his free time with his family; in the words of the cameraman himself, he “worked a full-time job at home.” In his opinion, this was the meaning of life.

In the same interview, Kapinos mentioned that he and his wife Christina have six children. He also shared the story of meeting his wife – this happened during filming on a gas platform in the Arctic Circle.

Pavel Kapinos – death

Director Anna Melikyan announced the death of Kapinos on February 2 in her Telegram channel. Together with her, the operator worked on the creation of the short film “8”. According to her, the cause of death was cardiac arrest. The date and place of the farewell have not yet been announced.

Pavel Kapinos – memories of colleagues

Director Dmitry Dyachenko in conversation with “Gazeta.Ru” spoke of Kapinos as a talented and sensitive person who, more than others, felt the nuances of the frame, loved actors and knew how to make them beautiful through the lens. At the same time, the operator showed delicacy in his work, did not allow himself to be rude or sharply interfere with the filming process, which was reflected in his soft picture. The director added that Kapinos loved life, despite all the difficulties, and often encouraged those around him.

Writer Sergei Minaev, who worked with Kapinos on the set of Spiritless 2, also expressed condolences on his death. In his Telegram channel, he called him one of the best cameramen in Russia and a bright person.