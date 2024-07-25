Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/25/2024 – 18:31

A bet from Manaus, Amazonas, won the main prize of the +Milionária lottery, worth R$249,094,227.14. The draw was held this Wednesday, the 24th, in São Paulo. See the result:

Numbers: 10 – 19 – 20 – 42 – 43 – 44

Clovers: 3 – 4

This is the first time that a player has won a prize in the main prize bracket of the contest, which is the most difficult one in the Caixa Econômica Federal. In addition to the main prize, the last draw awarded other bettors with smaller amounts, between R$6 and R$136 thousand.

Launched in 2022, +Milionária has a different format from other lotteries. To place a single bet, the player must fill in, on the same card, six numbers from 1 to 50 and two clovers numbered from 1 to 6.

According to Caixa’s calculations, the probability of winning with just one game is 1 in 238 million. This makes +Milionária almost five times more difficult than Mega-Sena, where the odds are 1 in 50 million with a single bet.

While the cheapest game in the contest costs R$6, bettors have the option of paying more to increase their chances. For R$83,100, it is possible to choose 12 numbers and six clovers on the card. This increases the probability of winning to 1 in 13,800.

+Milionária has 10 prize categories, four of which are fixed, with values ​​ranging from R$6 (for those who match 2 numbers and 1 clover) to R$50 (for those who match 3 numbers and 2 clovers). The first category has a minimum prize of R$10 million, according to Caixa, and accumulates if there is no winner.

Draws take place weekly, on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 pm.