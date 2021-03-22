Billions of people depend on caffeine to wake up, or an afternoon slump.

In fact, this natural stimulant is one of the most used ingredients in the world, and caffeine is often talked about because of its negative effects on sleep and anxiety.

However, studies also indicate that it has various health benefits.Caffeine is a natural stimulant commonly found in tea, coffee and cocoa plants, and it works by stimulating the brain and central nervous system, helping you stay alert and prevent the emergence of fatigue.

* History of caffeine

Caffeine dates back to 2737 BC, when an Ethiopian shepherd discovered noticing the extra energy that coffee gives to his goats.

Caffeinated soft drinks appeared on the market in the late nineteenth century, and energy drinks soon followed.

At present, 80% of the world’s population consumes a product containing caffeine daily, and this figure reaches 90% for adults in North America.

Once caffeine is consumed, it is absorbed by the body through the intestine into the bloodstream, and from there, it travels to the liver and is broken down into compounds that can affect the functions of various organs.

However, the main effect of caffeine is on the brain.

Caffeine blocks the effects of adenosine, a neurotransmitter that relaxes the brain and makes you feel tired.

Normally, adenosine levels build up throughout the day, making you more tired and causing you to sleep.

Caffeine helps you stay awake by connecting to adenosine receptors in the brain without activating them. This blocks the effects of adenosine, resulting in reduced fatigue.

It may also increase blood adrenaline levels and increase brain activity of the neurotransmitters dopamine and norepinephrine.

This combination stimulates the brain further and boosts alertness and focus. Since it affects your brain, caffeine is often referred to as a psychoactive drug.

For example, the amount in one cup of coffee can take less than 20 minutes to reach the bloodstream and about 1 hour to reach full effectiveness.

Caffeine is found naturally in the seeds, nuts, or leaves of some plants, then these natural sources are harvested and processed to produce foods and drinks that contain caffeine.

You can also find caffeine in some prescription or over-the-counter medications such as allergy medications and pain relievers. It is also a popular ingredient in weight loss supplements.

* Improves mood and brain function

According to the “healthline” site, one review indicates that after participants consumed 37.5-450 mg of caffeine, alertness, short-term memory and reaction time improved.

Additionally, one study linked that drinking 2-3 cups of caffeinated coffee (providing about 200-300 mg of caffeine) per day led to a 45% lower risk of suicide.

Another study reported a 13% lower risk of depression for caffeine consumers.

* May help burn fat

Because of its ability to stimulate the central nervous system, caffeine may increase metabolism by up to 11% and burn fat by up to 13%.

In practical terms, consuming 300 mg of caffeine per day might allow you to burn an additional 79 calories per day.

This amount may seem small, but it is similar to the extra calories that are responsible for the average annual weight gain of 2.2 pounds (1 kg) in Americans.

May protect against heart disease and diabetes

Evidence suggests a 16-18% lower risk of heart disease in men and women who drink 1-4 cups of coffee per day.

Other studies also show that drinking 2-4 cups of coffee or green tea per day is associated with a 14-20% lower risk of stroke.

But one thing to keep in mind is that caffeine might raise blood pressure a little bit in some people. However, this effect is generally small and tends to wear off in most individuals when they consume coffee regularly.

* It may also protect against diabetes.

A review noted that those who drink a lot of coffee have an up to 29% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Likewise, those who consumed the most caffeine had up to 30% less risk (36).

Interestingly, having decaffeinated coffee was also associated with a 21% reduced risk of developing diabetes.

This indicates that other beneficial compounds in coffee could also protect against type 2 diabetes.