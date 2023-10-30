Of Chiara Daina

It is a peripheral neuropathy which consists of damage to small peripheral nerve fibers and can be linked to various conditions such as diabetes (but not only)

The feeling of burning sensation in the feetaccompanied by constant pain with spikes similar to electric shocks or pinpricks, when not brief or occasional, can be the symptom of a



peripheral neuropathy which takes the name of burning feet syndrome. It consists of damage to the small peripheral nerve fibers, which are distinguished from the large ones by their diameter and their function of transporting temperature and pain sensitivity to the brain – he explains Giuseppe Lauria



Pinter, professor of Neurology at the University of Milan and scientific director of the neurological Irccs Carlo Besta of Milan -. The disorder does not, therefore, concern the malfunctioning of the

nerves

engines, but those sensitive, although people who suffer from it may experience a sense of heaviness and tightness in the legs and discomfort when walking barefoot. The pain, persistent during the day, intensifies at night, disturbing sleep, and generally causes a reduction in quality of life.

Symptoms: tingling and pain on contact with hot water Other frequent symptoms, usually limited to the feet, are: sensation of internal heat or cold even if the skin is normal to the touch, tingling, pain on contact with predominantly hot water. The small fibers are also responsible for the functioning of the sweat glands and the state of vasoconstriction and vasodilation of the blood vessels – specifies the expert -. Therefore they can occur reduction of sweating, lowering of blood pressure when standing up from sitting or lying down, intense redness of the skin of the feet, intestinal and erection problems. The causes are multiple. In about half of the cases it is a consequence of other pathologies, first of all the

diabetes

— underlines Lauria Pinter —. In more than 50% of diabetics the function of these small fibers is impaired due to excess glucose in the blood. a very common complication of poorly controlled diabetes.

Triggering factors Burning feet syndrome can also be triggered by: Hypothyroidism, deficiency of B vitamins, alcoholism, amyloidosis, various autoimmune diseases, such as sarcoidosis, rheumatoid arthritis and connective tissue diseases, including Sjgren's syndrome, Lupus and scleroderma – lists the professor -. Many chemotherapy drugs can severely affect sensory nerves, as can the use of some antibiotics and antifungals. More rarely, the HIV or hepatitis C virus. In the other half of cases the cause is idiopathic, i.e. not known. But in approximately 10% of these forms unknown to IRCCS Carlo Besta we contributed to discovering genetic anomalies – continues the expert -. Specifically, these are mutations in sodium channel genes, proteins responsible for conduction of electrical impulses through nerves. This discovery allowed us to identify a new category of pathologies underlying the small fiber neuropathy and to experiment with new drugs aimed at modulating sodium channels, with a view to personalized medicine against neuropathic pain.

Who to contact The person with burning feet should contact their general practitioner to assess the need for a specialist visit with the neurologist. Based on the suspected diagnosis, a visit with the doctor may be indicated as an alternative rheumatologist or theangiologist. Among the autoimmune diseases of which small fiber neuropathy can be the indicator, there are, in fact, those of rheumatological origin: In addition to rheumatoid arthritis, Lupus and scleroderma, also fibromyalgia and some types of vasculitis, an inflammation of the blood vessel wall associated with rare diseases, for example eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis clarifies Andrea Doriafull professor of Rheumatology at the University of Padua.

The diagnosis The diagnosis of neuropathy of the small sensory fibers which causes the sensation of intense burning in the feet (which if not treated adequately can extend to the legs and hands) is made through specific tests. First, aelectroneurography to exclude that the damage involves large-caliber nerve fibers – explains Giuseppe Lauria Pinter -. This instrument, in fact, is unable to measure the functioning of the small fibres, which could be altered even though they are not abnormal on the test. The decisive exam the skin biopsywhich consists of taking three millimeters of skin just above the ankle to accurately analyze the density of the nerve fibers in the epidermis, a diagnostic technique which, about twenty years ago, was introduced for the first time in Europe at the IRCSS Carlo Besta and who made it possible to define the diagnosis of small fiber neuropathy in many patients.

The therapies Once the diagnosis has been confirmed, the cause must be sought and the best treatment must be identified. To relieve burning pain in the feet, one is prescribed pharmacological therapy based on analgesics and at the same time we act on the secondary pathology associated with peripheral neuropathy with targeted treatments explains Lauria Pinter. Specifying that small fiber neuropathy can be resolved even when the underlying disease is not cured.