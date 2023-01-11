Buddy Daddies is a anime which premiered on January 7, 2023 in the winter 2023 season. It is available at crunchyroll and we can look forward to its subtitled episodes every Saturday.

After Spy x Family It seems the time has come for more family-type anime, Buddy Daddies It is an installment that will mix warmth, action and comedy, definitely a necessary anime for any season of life.

What is it about Buddy Daddies?

Buddy Daddies follows the story of Kazuki Kurusu and Rei Suwa, a pair of hit men They cannot imagine the surprise that awaits them on Christmas Eve. The anime begins one year after the event that changes their lives forever.

one Christmas Eve, the boys have an operation in a luxurious hotel that, however, is interrupted by a four-year-old girl who is looking for her father, after that they have no choice but to get her out of the bullet dance unharmed. The icing on the cake is that safe, at Suwa’s house, they will find out that the little girl is Kurusu’s daughter.

Source: Aniplex

From then on we will have the story of a gangster couple with a little girl who has a whole upbringing ahead of her. They will have to juggle their “work” obligations and those of parenting. It will be a lot of fun accompanying these guys in their responsibilities.

Who are the protagonists?

They are a couple of friends that they have personalities with very evident contrasts, however, it is because of the nuances that they manage to survive.

Kazuki Kurusu is a humorous young man with a shady past. SecondlyRei Suwa is a dark hikikomori but with hidden sensitivity. In fact, Suwa tries to adopt a kitten, but Kurusu avoids it since his friend can’t even take care of himself.

Source: Aniplex

Nevertheless, Despite being hired killers, they are a couple of guys who carry out their work separating their identityThey live normally. I mean that they live their sexuality, play video games and cook as if they were working hours and later dedicated themselves to their activities.

Although, having such different personalities We will surely spend many fun moments with them.

Source: Aniplex

Miri Unasaka is the name of the lost little daughter who finally gets her gangster father back, and who will get into trouble without even realizing that she is exposed to mortal danger.

The production of Buddy Daddies

Animation: PA Works

Production: Aniplex and Nitroplus

Directed by: Yoshiyuki Asai

Writing: Saw Shimokura and Yuuko Kakihara

Music Composition: Katsutoshi Kitagawa

Character design: Katsumi Enami

The opening theme: Shock! Ayase’s ending theme song: MyPlan of DURDEN

Source: Aniplex

The season will consist of only 13 chapters and will be available on Crunchyroll.

About Buddy Daddies

The anime has good animation and is quite cool. It is interesting because of the questions it proposes, we will again see murderers —referring to Spy x Family— show themselves as people with normal lives, as if murder was a job acceptable remuneration in certain environments and for that very reason would allow traversed by the transparency of a family life.

However, there is still a lot to see about the development of the characters and the plot in general. Let’s see how it progresses.

