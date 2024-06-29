Receiving a package after an online purchase is always exciting. But If boxes suddenly appear outside your home, be careful, it could be a new scam that has been detected in the United States called “brushing”, find out what it is.

According to the criteria of

The middle CBS News interviewed a Minnesota woman who received a box full of balloons from Amazon to reveal the baby’s sex. Meanwhile, a family in Illinois received dozens of boxes from Temu containing hats and cameras. Someone else in Massachusetts received a hand warmer, a humidifier, a flashlight and a speaker.

In all cases, none of the people had ordered the items, so they appear to be related to A scam that some online retailers use to generate fake reviews for your product.

The intention is to achieve verified trader status Well, when a certain number of orders is reached, as an external seller it is possible to write product reviews on behalf of other people.

Basically what happens is that, In most cases a foreign company obtains someone’s address through the internet and simply sends your products to your home.

His intention is make it look like a real buyer wrote a good online review about your merchandisebut this is false and only aimed at improving the ratings of your product.

On that note, if you’ve ever received a package you didn’t order, you might want to find out if there were any good reviews written on your behalf, Your personal information could be at risk.

The scam has been linked to packages from Amazon and Temu among other companies. Photo:Getty Images Share

What to do if you receive unordered packages at home?

It may seem like a stroke of luck that a seller chooses you to send you unordered products, but The recommendation is that you act with caution.

Josh Planos, a spokesman for the Better Business Bureau, told CBS News that People who receive unsolicited products must document the incident. and communicate directly with retailers to stop deliveries.

In fact, Temu has already spoken out on the matter, asking that Anyone who receives an unsolicited package contact the company to start an investigation, especially to be able to have practices such as blow-drying, whose cases have already been detected mainly in states such as California, Colorado and Texas.