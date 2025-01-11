The long-awaited third edition of GH Duo It started last January 2 with a very varied casting and some star signings that have surprised viewers.

The famous Guadalix house is inhabited by different personalities from the world of television, from former contestants from other editions to Carlo Costanzia’s ex-girlfriend, Jeimy Báez, or Carmen Borrego’s son, José María Almoguera.

In addition to Almoguera’s personality, there is something else that is attracting the attention of viewers, and that is that Alejandra Rubio’s cousin cannot perform some tests of reality.

The reason is that the collaborator’s son suffers from a cardiovascular disease that the doctor and model also suffers from. Carla Barber. It was Carmen Borrego who, denying the rumors that Almoguera could participate in Survivorsrevealed his heart problem.

Brugada syndrome

The contestant suffers from a pure electrical channelopathy, which causes up to 20% of sudden deaths and serious arrhythmias, called Brugada syndrome. Genetic, cellular and molecular aspects play a fundamental role in early diagnosis.

This syndrome has a genetic origin in most cases. It appears due to the alteration in the genes responsible for the formation of cardiac proteins that regulate the passage of ions through the cell membrane, known as ion channels. For this reason, this disease is included in the group known as channelopathies.

The modification in the flow of ions through the membranes of cardiac cells creates electrical alterations that promote the appearance of arrhythmias, in most cases ventricular, can cause syncope and even sudden death.

Although characteristic alterations can be seen thanks to an electrocardiogram, some patients do not present clear or serious symptomsso they let the discomfort pass without knowing what it is about. Some of the first calls for attention cause fainting, respiratory complications or palpitations.





For his part, Carmen Borrego’s son explained that he could not take the first reality test because “a cable from his defibrillator could come loose.” This would be a device that would control possible arrhythmiasto which he would administer an electric shock to compensate for the heart rate again.

To date, this syndrome has no cure and requires people to have a very healthy and healthy life. prevent possible complications. For this reason, José María Almoguera prefers prevention rather than cure and leaves aside the physical evidence of GH Duo.