It’s been 10 days since Raphael left ‘The Revolt’ and was transferred by ambulance to the Madrid Clinical Hospital. «He felt unwell during the recording of the Christmas special and we were not able to carry out the program as planned. “He has left the theater on his own,” the television program presented by Broncano reported that same night.

Everything indicated that it would be a ictus for the problems that the singer suffered in speech. However, the San Carlos Clinic ruled it out just one day later after performing “an urgent neurological study.” It was this same Thursday when from the 12 de Octubre University Hospital, where he was transferred “at the request of the patient given his history of transplant to which he was subjected at the aforementioned center,” they reported that Raphael actually suffers from a brain lymphoma.

Specifically, the statement explains that the 81-year-old singer presents “a primary brain lymphoma with two brain nodules in the left hemisphere”, which would have caused “the neurological symptoms” that he suffered last Tuesday at the Teatro Príncipe de Gran Vía. ” During your admission to this hospital specific treatment has been started for this pathology that will continue on an outpatient basis. For this reason, he will likely be discharged in the coming days,” the letter reads.

The main cause of this type of tumor is unknown, but people with weakened immune systems or who have received any organ transplant they have a higher risk of contracting it. Raphael has had several health problems: he was diagnosed with hepatitis B in the 80s and had to undergo a liver transplant in 2003 after developing liver cirrhosis.









Speech or vision disorders, as well as loss of strength in the extremities, are some of the most frequent symptoms of primary brain lymphoma. You may also experience headache, vomiting, or changes in behavior or personality.

Regarding the treatments for this lymphoma, the main ones would be chemotherapy and the radiotherapyaccording to the University of Navarra Clinic. Furthermore, in the case of those people who have undergone an organ transplant, an attempt would be made to strengthen your immune system.

2025 tour cancellation

Raphael’s representation agency also announced this Thursday that the international tour scheduled for 2025 has been canceled: Concerts in the United States, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico and Mexico will not take place due to “medical prescription.” “Your medical team has recommended a prolonged period of rest and rest for the duration of the treatment,” the note states.

From RML they have apologized for the cancellation of these concerts, but they have stated that the singer hopes for his speedy recovery and «confident that he will be able to resume his agenda and soon meet his audience again. For now, the ticket money will be refunded.