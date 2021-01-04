After Kovishield and Kovaxin have been approved for emergency use, vaccination can start in Mumbai any time now. It is expected that the vaccine will come to Mumbai next week. BMC is set to begin vaccination on 24-hour notice. For this, the administration has prepared the entire infrastructure. Additional Manpa Commissioner Suresh Kakani has said that the BMC has already made all the arrangements for the first phase of vaccination to avoid last-minute chaos.The vaccine will be brought from Pune’s Arogya Bhavan in 10 special vans to Mumbai. The vaccine will be brought into the vaccine cold storage box.

Storage in Kanjurmarg

BMC is arranging the storage of vaccine in a building in Kanjurmarg. There are 10 high capacity refrigerators ready. As an alternative arrangement, the administrative ward F / South of BMC has also been kept ready.

24 hour monitoring

Police and BMC security personnel will monitor the vaccine stored here for 24 hours. The employees who are taken to the vaccination center will be given the vaccine only after a thorough examination.

Vaccination at 8 centers

BMC’s major hospitals are KEM, Nair, Sion and Cooper, besides Bhabha (Bandra), Rajawadi (Ghatkopar), V.N. A dose of corona vaccine will be given to 1.25 lakh health workers at Desai (Vile Parle) and Dr. Ambedkar Hospital (Kandivali). Each center will have 17 iceline refrigerators. Each refrigerator has a capacity to hold 48,000 vaccine vials.

Three areas in each center

The Vaccination Center will be divided into three parts – Waiting Area, Vaccination Area and Observation Area.

Task force eye

A 10-member task force will closely monitor the distribution of the vaccine. Each vaccination center will have a 6-member team headed by a senior doctor.

Dose in two shifts

According to the hospital shift, the job of giving dose will be done in two shifts. If the shift starts from eight o’clock in the morning in a hospital, the process of giving doses will go from eight in the morning to eight in the night.