Blue Exorcist: Ao no Exorcist – Shimane Illuminati Saga will premiere a new part of its story in 2024. Fans have been waiting for this moment since 2017, when the second season aired, while the first came out in 2011.

The manga continues its publication and is an imprint of Shuēisha. It belongs to Jump Square which is a monthly stamp. However, the second anime installment – ​​which adapted part of the manga – was highly criticized due to the changes that had to be made.

Let us remember that The first season had an ending that tried to close the story, because of this, the opening of the second season was more complicated to adapt to resume the original manga.

However, a new season arrives in 2024 and I'll tell you what you should know about the story if you don't know it well. Blue Exorcist: Ao no Exorcist.

What you should know about Blue Exorcist: Ao no Exorcist

What is Blue Exorcist: Ao no Exorcist about?

It is a shonen that focuses on exorcists who have to stop demons and curses. However, it is a very different world from Jujutsu Kaisento mention something.

An intrepid exorcist priest adopts a pair of children: Rin and Yukio Okumura, both boys grow up with him, however, they are very different. Rin is a person full of energy and is quite impulsive, while Yukio is much more careful and committed, achieving any goal he sets his mind to.

Source: A-1 Pictures

Despite the difference in character and perspectives on life, the pair of brothers have a lot of appreciation for each other and take care of each other all the time. Although they try not to make differences between them, it is inevitable that the people around them think the same.

One day, one of the most powerful forces in the underworld will attack the boys' home, and kill Shiro Fujimoto, the exorcist priest. After that, Rin will discover that he and his brother are children of Satan, but since they have been raised as humans, Neither of them wishes harm to their world and the people they know.

After the loss of their father, the boys decide to attend True Cross Academy, an institution that trains personnel to protect the world from demons. However, when they enter, Rin realizes that Yukio has long been a popular exorcist.

Yukio surpasses Rin again, however, Rin, who possesses more obvious demon powers, will begin his journey as an exorcist, avoiding trusting his companions about his origins.

The path to defeat Satan, avenge his foster father and keep the world safe begins with his studies at the academy, where Rin will meet Shiemi Moriyama, Shima Renzo, Izumu Kamiki, Ryuji Suguro and Konekomaru Miwa, who will be part of the main cast of the series.

What is the end of the first season of Blue Exorcist: Ao no Exorcist?

Towards the end of the first season, Rin's friends discover that he is the son of Satan and they feel betrayed because he didn't have the confidence to tell them and even lost control of his powers in the final battle.

Although, that was not all, it should be noted that each of them has a traumatic experience with Satan or his influences, so they are not at all happy to have their lineage by their side, and to have extended their friendship and affection.

Also because of this, the following season – which was the Kyoto Saga part – had adaptation problems.

When does the new season of Blue Exorcist: Ao no Exorcist come out?

On Three Kings' Day the new season of Blue Exorcist: Ao no Exorcist.

Blue Exorcist: Ao no Exorcist – Shimane Illuminati Saga It will premiere on January 6, 2024.

What will the third season of Blue Exorcist: No Exorcist?

The third season will be directed by Studio Voln and will adapt volumes 10 to 14 of the manga, of the 29 available.

It seems that the part of the Illuminati arc that will prepare the Academy boys for a war could be resumed, after the dark higher-ups open a portal to Gehenna.

However, part of the Academy Festival arc could also occur. Although, it should be noted that since the adaptations have taken many liberties and have been very flexible when it comes to modifying and adapting, it is still not known for sure what could hit the screen in January.

Where can I watch Blue Exorcist: Ao no Exorcist?

Both seasons of the series are available on Crunchyroll. Both were directed by A-1 Pictures. The 2011 installment had 25 chapters, while Kyoto Saga –the one from 2017– only obtained 12. In total, the series has 37 chapters.

Source: A-1 Pictures

Do you like exorcist stories? While the new season that focuses on the Okumura arrives, you can see Jujutsu Kaisen which is still broadcast and Mononoke.

Jujutsu Kaisen is available on Crunchyroll, while the series Mononoke It is found in the Netflix catalog.

If you are not up to date with Blue Exorcist: Ao no Exorcist It's your time to resume marathoning the story to see the new installment that arrives in the winter season.

