Pope Francis, who fell ill on the morning of Wednesday 29 March, was subjected to blood gas analysis: here’s what

Pope Francis was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday 29 March Twins of Rome for gods heart and breathing problems.

Among the checks to which the pontiff was subjected there is also blood gas analysis.

It is an analysis of the concentration of gases dissolved in the patient’s blood: blood gas analysis in fact records the partial pressure of oxygen and carbon dioxide, oxygen saturation, carbon monoxide concentration, and acid-base balance.

The examination — conducted with a special machine — also provides fundamental information in the case of respiratory, cardiological and metabolic diseases.