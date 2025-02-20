What is bilateral pneumonia, the disease that the Pope is suffering

Pope Francis has been hospitalized for days in Rome and, to bronchitis and the polymicrobial infection he was suffering, he has added bilateral pneumonia. “Laboratory tests, chest radiography and the clinical status of the Holy Father continue to present a complex picture,” confirmed the Holy See.

Pneumonia or pneumonia is a respiratory system disease that consists of inflammation of alveolar spaces of the lungs. In most occasions it is of an infectious cause, but it is not always the case. This disease makes the tissue that forms the lungs is reddened and swollen, causing pain. It can be a serious illness if it is not detected in time, especially among people from risk groups, such as those of advanced age.

“The most frequent causes are bacteria and viruses, in much less proportion the fungi,” says Rosario Menéndez, coordinator of the Respiratory Infection Research Program of the Spanish Society of Pneumology and Thoracic Surgery (Sepa), and can affect part of a lung, to a whole lung, or both. They can also be highly contagious, since they are transmitted by air, through sneezing, coughing and mucus. The most common symptoms are coughing, difficulty breathing, chest pain, sputum production and fatigue.

It implies greater gravity due to the extension of the infection and the appearance of respiratory failure since there is a lower lung area available for oxygenation. Rosario Menéndez

– Coordinator of the Research Program in Respiratory Infections of the SEPAR

Deepens the possible relationship that both diagnoses have (bronchiolitis and bilateral pneumonia). “In respiratory infections it is possible to initiate a clinical picture – viral on many occasions – that produces an affectation in higher respiratory tract, or on low roads such as bronchiolitis, which later progresses or evolves to a greater extension – neumony – and also to imply To other microorganisms. Pneumonia with polymicrobial causes have greater risk of gravity and complications. ”

Tends to be more serious

The type of pneumonia suffered by the Pope, bilateral, tends to be more serious because it affects a most of the respiratory system. “It implies greater gravity due to the extension of the infection and for the appearance of respiratory failure, since there is a lower lung area available for oxygenation,” explains Menéndez. As indicated by its name, it is present in both lungs and, from what has been informed, it is still in an early phase. In serious pictures it may require respiratory assistance.

“The greatest risk of the life of patients with pneumonia is the combination of various key factors: advanced age, the decompensation of patient -based diseases – breaths, cardiac or others – respiratory failure, the appearance of complications such as failure of other organs, such as the kidney or heart, ”they point out from the separation.

A complex treatment

Menéndez explains that the treatment in these cases aims to “act in front of the causal agent and in front of the symptoms or complications presented by the patient.” The infection is treated with “antimicrobials aimed at the microorganisms that cause it.” That is, “antibiotics against bacteria – in a great proportion – and antivirals against viruses.”

In cases of polymicrobial pneumonia, abundant, they may require the association of several antibiotics, or antibiotics added to antivirals. In less frequent cases, fungi, treatment is antifungal. “Faced with symptoms such as fever, antitermal,” he lists. “And, very important, if there is respiratory failure, oxygen therapy must be used. At the same time it is proven if there is any decompensation of the basal disease to treat it or, if there is any new complication, act accordingly ”.

In the case of the Pope, the Holy See has informed that it is receiving corticosteroid and antibiotics therapy, in addition to an “additional family therapy”, but has not deepened it anymore. The Vatican says that for now the pontiff breathes without assistance and feeds by his own means.