The Vatican office has described the clinical situation of Pope Francis as “complex” after being diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. The 88 -year -old Argentine pontiff remains in the Gemelli hospital in Rome. Its official agenda has been canceled at least until the weekend.

The leader of the Catholic Church was admitted last Friday due to respiratory difficulties. The Holy See reported in a statement that a picture of Bronchiectasis and asthmatic bronchitis was added to the polymicrobial infection. The Holy Father underwent a computed thorax tomography that “showed the beginning of bilateral pneumonia, which has required an additional pharmacological therapy,” according to the document.

What is bilateral pneumonia?

The National Heart Institute, the lungs and blood of the United States explains that pneumonia is a pulmonary condition that causes alveoli to be filled with liquid or pus. This generates inflammation in one or both lungs, limiting oxygen absorption and making breathing difficult. It can be caused by various pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria and fungi, so its treatment usually includes antibiotics.

The Argentine Chamber of Medicinal Specialties indicates that the bilateral form of the disease, which affects both lungs, is the most common. He explains that its severity depends on the clinical conditions of each patient. “It can occur asymptomatically, with moderate symptoms or generate serious pictures that require respiratory assistance ”indicates.

Symptoms and diagnosis

Bilateral pneumonia is more frequent in patients with pre -existing respiratory pathologies, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It also affects immunosuppressed, smokers, diabetic and obesity.

The symptoms vary according to the patient’s age and health. The most common symptoms are fever, persistent cough with phlegm, chest pain and difficulty breathing. In some cases, extreme fatigue, chills and night sweating may also occur. In older adults or people with pre -existing diseases, The disease can manifest without fever, although with back pain and a general sensation of weakness.

The diagnosis is confirmed by a chest x -ray or a computerized tomography. Specialists recommend laboratory tests to identify the responsible pathogen, as this determines the proper treatment.

When pneumonia is of bacterial origin, specific antibiotics are used. In viral infections, antivirals and life support measures are used, such as oxygen therapy. In some cases, corticosteroids are administered to reduce inflammation.

Specialists warn that the greatest risk of bilateral pneumonia is loss of lung capacity. This can occur progressively or suddenly. The sequelae can persist up to one year after recovery, especially in those who required mechanical ventilation.

Health institutions emphasize that prevention is the best measure to avoid severe cases of bilateral pneumonia. Vaccines against pneumococcus and influenza contribute to reducing the risk of complications. The specialists underline that, before any symptom, it is essential to go to the medical care centers. In addition, they highlight the importance of being alert to these signs, especially in adults over 65, children under 5 and patients with chronic diseases.