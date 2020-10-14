For a long time it was thought that, in the world of cycling, everything was already invented. But in the end something always appears that gives a twist to what we already know. If a few years ago gravel ‘exploded’, to the point that there is already a whole range of bicycles just for this modality halfway between MTB and road bike, for a few months now – some years old, actually – there is more and more talk about another concept: ‘bikepacking’.

And what is really this new Anglicism that has entered the vocabulary of all bike fans with such speed? Well, from my point of view I think it is a kind of improved version of saddlebag cycling. The point is to travel routes or trails in the middle of nature in routes of several days, sleeping where everyone can. Either directly in the open, in a tent or in some accommodation that is on the road.

Only, on this occasion, instead of the traditional saddlebags, the luggage is greatly reduced to the point that it can be packed in small bags that are installed on the seatpost, the handlebars or under the upper part of the frame. Theirs is that it is coupled taking advantage of the surface of the bike. We could say that this has a more sporty point than saddlebag cycling.

Currently, this novel discipline is already a phenomenon in the United States. And the brands have seen it coming and, of course, they have not let it pass. More and more commercial houses are opting for optimal material models for this practice. Here in Europe it is already arriving and it seems to have spread for a while, but not yet to be considered a massive or even majority phenomenon within amateur cycling.

Canyon

But it has been gaining followers even among professional cyclists. Here in Spain, for example, a great fan of ‘bikepacking’ is Luis Ángel Maté. The ‘Lince’ has already shown several adventures in that kind of serial that he has baptized as ‘Bandoleros’, and where he travels through endless places with his training partner and friend, the ‘biker’ Antonio Ortiz. They are sure to be the first of many.

The bike, of course, also adapts depending on the comfort of the cyclist and the type of routes they are going to do. From some that look quite similar to conventional road -with adapted wheel covers- to others in the style of MTB and even with wider wheels.

Well, that if at some point you read the word and you do not quite fall into what it means, we hope we have resolved the doubt. Fun at an affordable rate and in the vastness of nature. The truth is that it sounds pretty good. We will go deeper into this matter, because it looks like it is here to stay.