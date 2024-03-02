Thanks to the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderlysenior citizens in Mexico are assured of an income of thousands of pesos, which are deposited directly into the Banco del Bienestar card.

Under this understanding, it was recently announced that the Ministry of Welfare made a agreement with Walmart and other supermarkets that offer their services in the Mexican national territory, so there are many beneficiaries of the social program who wonder what this alliance is about.

It is worth mentioning, at this point, that the agreement of the Ministry of Welfare with supermarkets such as Walmart and Bodega Aurrera consists of the fact that the beneficiaries of the Welfare Pensions can have cash in the boxes.

However, it should be taken into consideration that the alliance with supermarkets that the Ministry of Welfare has not only applies to Walmart and Bodega Aurrera, but also to the following businesses:

*Soriana

*The eating

*Chedraui

In this way, in order to withdraw money at the tills of the above exposed establishments, the beneficiaries of the Welfare programs only have to present their Banco del Bienestar card and an official identification, preferably the INE voting credential, although, It will be necessary to take into consideration that the person is required to buy something at the supermarket in order to have cash.

What is the Wellness ALLIANCE with Walmart and Aurrera to BENEFIT older adults?/Photo: Freepik

What to do if your Bienestar card was stolen or lost?

For its part, one of the most common questions asked in relation to the Banco del Bienestar card where the money for the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly and the Pension for the Welfare of People with Disabilities is deposited, as well as Like other social programs, it has to do with what should be done if the bank card is lost or the card is stolen.

In this sense, according to the “Frequently Asked Questions” section of Banco del Bienestar, in the event that a beneficiary of federal social programs loses the card of the State financial institution or it is stolen, they will have to report it. immediately by calling 800 900 2000, so that the plastic can be blocked.

What is the Wellbeing ALLIANCE with Walmart and Aurrera to BENEFIT older adults?/Photo: Banco del Bienestar

Thus, after reporting the theft or loss of the Banco del Bienestar card, the executives of the financial institution will give the beneficiary of the federal social programs a report number that will be used for subsequent claims or clarifications, while at the same time They will provide instructions to process the replacement.