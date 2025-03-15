What is Bib Gourmand, the Asequible Michelin guide that is sweeping among the Spaniards?

When talking about the Michelin Guidemost people automatically think about their coveted stars and in the luxury cuisine.

However, what many do not know is that The prestigious gastronomic guide It also gives another recognition that is gaining enormous popularity in Spain: the distinction Bib Gourmandwho rewards Restaurants with better value for money.

A recognition of good cuisine without exorbitant prices

Since 1997, La Michelin Guide grants the Bib Gourmand label to those restaurants that stand out for offering a high quality gastronomic experience at reasonable prices. This means that, without giving up Excellence in your dishesthese establishments allow enjoy a complete meal Without the pocket remains.

The condition for Receiving this award varies from one country to anothersince it depends on the cost of life, but the criteria is always the same: a gastronomic quality proposal, with well -selected products, at an accessible price.

The boom of Bib Gourmand in Spain

In Spain, Bib Gourmand has gained enormous prestige in recent years. Many diners are looking for enjoy a good meal without having to go to a Michelin restaurant and pay high prices. This guide has served as a reference for those who wish to discover places where you eat wonderful without making a great outlay.

Example of this is the restaurant O Boqueixón balladin Galicia, which is committed to sustainability with “kilometer 0” products, exalting the flavors of its closest environment. Also in other countries, such as Japan, we find examples such as Edosoba Hosokawain Tokyo, specialized in artisanal paste, or Hoppersin London, where vibrant dishes of India and Sri Lanka are served.

What differentiates Bib Gourmand from Michelin stars?

The big difference between restaurants with star Michelin and Bib Gourmand lies in their gastronomic concept. While the stars reward an exceptional kitchen with sophisticated techniques and an exclusive service, Bib Gourmand focus on a simpler and more recognizable kitchen, but equally delicious. In addition, the price of a complete menu in a Bib Gourmand restaurant is usually much more affordable than in one with star.

The result is a selection of restaurants where authenticity, taste and attention to detail prevails, but with prices within reach of a broader audience. This has made Bib Gourmand recognition become an increasingly sought after reference by gastronomy lovers in Spain and worldwide.

The guide that conquers the Spaniards

As gastronomic culture continues to evolve, diners seek experiences that combine quality and good price. The Bib Gourmand guide has shown that you can eat wonderful without paying a fortune, something that has conquered Spaniards, always looking for the best food without this implying an exorbitant expense.

If you are looking for restaurants where to enjoy a spectacular meal without ruining you, consulting the Bib Gourmand of the Michelin Guide is a safe bet. And you, have you already tried a restaurant with this distinction?