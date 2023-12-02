What is between the stars of a galaxy?

For an inhabitant of Earth, with the naked eye, our galaxy appears as a faint strip of diffuse light that crosses the night sky. The name given to it in ancient Greek civilization and which we still retain, the Milky Way, refers to its appearance: a “milk-white area” as described by Claudius Ptolemy (c. 90 – 170 CE). It was easy to see, and I say it was, because now it is only possible to appreciate it from the few privileged places that remain with access to a dark sky.

Over time and a few telescopes, we have learned that this strip of light is actually a concentration of stars that is shaped like a thin disk with a radius of about 97,200 light years and a thickness of about 2,000 light years. That is why it is classified as a disk galaxy, it is much larger in one direction than in the perpendicular, very similar to a vinyl record, a factor of 100 between diameter and thickness. The Sun resides in that galactic disk, about 50 light years above the median plane and 27,700 light years from the center.

In the center of the galaxy lives a supermassive black hole called Sagittarius A* and all the stars of the Milky Way rotate, with almost circular orbits, in that disk with a rotation speed that depends on their distance from the center. The rotation speed at the Sun’s position is about 220 kilometers per second. This means that our star takes 240 million years to complete an orbit around the galaxy and that since its birth it has barely had time to orbit 19 times.

Although the stars are the most famous, we do not know the true shape of our galaxy from the stars, but from observations of the gas found between them. It is the simplest element, hydrogen in its neutral state and its line at 21.1 centimeters, which shows us with radio telescopes that the Milky Way has a spiral structure, similar to that observed in numerous external galaxies. Although we are always learning from the details of its shape, especially because it is very difficult to determine the structure of something when you are inside it. Imagine, for example, making a map of your city without having the possibility of leaving your home to layout the streets. Well, that is the job of a person dedicated to this specialty of astronomy.

A galaxy, therefore, is a very complex system, it is not a simple aggregate of stars united by gravity; There exists between them a common reserve of gas and energy that we know as the interstellar medium. And now let’s not fool ourselves, the interstellar medium is not a mere diffuse space that fills the gaps between stars. It could be said that it is one of the most important components that a galaxy has, and although its density is very low when compared to that of the air we breathe, it controls most of its properties. Without him there would be no stars.

But what is the interstellar medium made of? Well, above all, gas in all its phases (ionized, atomic and molecular), dust (tiny solid particles), high-energy particles and magnetic fields and is in continuous exchange of matter and energy with the stars and the gravitational potential of the galaxy. It is highly heterogeneous and very dynamic.

Without going any further, in the vicinity of the bubble we inhabit, in the solar vicinity, there are five phases of interstellar gas that is mainly hydrogen. On the one hand, there are clouds of cold dense molecules (at temperatures between -253 and -263 degrees); These are the places where stars form. Then we have the atomic gas (at -173 degrees) that is almost transparent to the background