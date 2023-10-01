INext January, Volvo will build its last diesel engine. This was announced last week in New York. That’s a shame, as a comparison of two Volvo station wagons shows. The V60 as such is first of all an extremely stylish combination vehicle that, over a length of 4.78 meters, offers plenty of space for four to five people, as well as plenty of storage space for luggage. And everything is of high quality, the equipment is more than extensive, and there are plenty of assistance systems. So far, so good, so Volvo.

The station wagon is currently offered as a plug-in hybrid as well as as a gasoline or diesel engine, although the combustion engines are no longer flawless, but have a small electric auxiliary motor on board that takes care of starting, among other things, and with its 14 hp, something the big one Motor supported. This is called a mild hybrid; it is not driven purely electrically.