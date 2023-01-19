The main characteristics of betamethasone is that it is anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressiveIf you want to know a little more about this famous medicine, we will share with you below what is betamethasone used for and why it has become so popular.

First we will explain what it is and later its uses, as well as the use that it should be given, as well as the contraindications that it could have.

Betamethasone is a steroid that belongs to the group of corticosteroidswhich in turn are hormones that belong to the group of steroids, can be divided between: glucocorticoid (they have immunopressor activity) and mineralocorticoid (increases the concentration of partner).

The advantage of betamethasone is that it is a glucocorticoid, that is, it does not make you retain liquids, so you do not get inflamed, you helps reduce inflammation.

This medication is purchased with a prescription, because you must follow the treatment indicated by the doctor, you should not self-medicate.

What is betamethasone used for?

if you want to know what is betamethasone used for This medicine helps reduce inflammation, eliminates itching or itching, redness of the skin, formation of scabs, dryness, it helps to a great extent with skin conditions.

If you want to know how it can be managed, we share a micro list:

creams

ointments

Lotion

Gel

Aerosol

injections

The ideal is to administer it by means of injections, it is when it has the greatest effect compared to creams and ointments, however, in this presentation it is even more powerful than hydrocortizone.

When you are looking for a medicine to reduce inflammation or to eliminate itchingMake sure that it contains betamethazone, the name of the brands as well as the prices may vary, the important thing is that they have the active ingredient.

How many types of betamethasone are there?

It is worth mentioning that although the active ingredient is of the utmost importance in medicines, it is important to emphasize that, in turn, betamethasone is divided into types, depending on the use and the route of administrationamong them:

betamethasone benzoate

betamethasone dipropionate

betamethasone valerate

As there are varieties of this medicine, every doctor knows what is betamethasone used forand how he prescribes it for your speedy recovery, try to assist with a professional who knows the medicines and does not rely on only using them on his own.