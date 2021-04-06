The second wave of coronavirus was unleashed, infections grow strong and with them The doubts from family, friends, and co-workers about what to do if someone close to you gets sick and tests positive. In these situations, the key is to know what is meant today by having had “close contact“with an infected person.

This concept, which underwent changes and redefinitions during the pandemic, is crucial because it is the one that will determine who can continue their life normally and who remainsn forced to isolateIn their homes for several days.

Is it enough, for example, to have had a brief elevator talk with a infected person to consider that there was a “close contact”? Or having eaten lunch at the same table while asymptomatic?

That coworkers should they be isolated and which ones shouldn’t? Are they also “close contacts” those who were close not to the confirmed case but to someone who lives with who was infected?

Neighbors with symptoms queue to be tested, this Monday, at the Santojanni Hospital. If they test positive, their “tight contacts” should be isolated. Photo Juan Manuel Foglia

All answers are listed in the protocols, who attach great importance to the circumstances of the approach with the person who later turned out to be infected:

–When it was the contact. It must have occurred while the person had a chance to infect.

–Where was the contact. It is not the same if it happened outdoors or in a closed and poorly ventilated place.

–As was the contact. How far away they were and whether or not they were wearing the mask.

–How long did it last the contact. The greater the number of minutes, the greater the chances of contagion.

What is the definition of “close contact” today?

The Ministry of Health of the Nation considers as “close contact” to:

-Anyone who has been at least 15 minutes to less than two meters of a case confirmed, without protective measures (such as a face mask or face shield), either while the infected had any symptoms or within the 48 hours prior at the onset of symptoms.

-Anyone who has been taking care of to a confirmed case, no protective measures, either while the infected had any symptoms or within 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms.

The use of masks and face shields reduces the chances of contagion and allows in certain circumstances not to be considered “close contact”. Photo: Lucia Merle

In addition, in Popular neighbourhoods or closed and long-term institutions (such as geriatric), the definition of close contact extends to:

-Who shared a room, bathroom or kitchen with a confirmed case.

-Who was in a community center (dining room, club, parish, etc.), for at least 15 minutes, less than two meters from a confirmed case while he had symptoms.

And, if it is health personnel, there are particular conditions, linked to the incorrect use or the absence of protective equipment during the care of infected patients.

Is it “close contact” who traveled in the same means of transport as a positive case?

In planes and buses, Health considers as “close contacts” only passengers who are in a two seat radio around the confirmed case, and also the crew who have had contact with the infected person.

With the boats the criterion is another. Directly “all the people who shared a ship trip with confirmed cases” are his “close contacts”.

Is it “close contact” just because you have been close to an asymptomatic “close contact”?

No. There are no “close contacts” of “close contacts”. The relationship must be direct.

If person A tests positive and person B, because he lives with A, is considered his “close contact”, a person C who works with B but had no contact with A does not have the duty to isolate himself.

Following the example, C would only become “close contact” if B tested positive and if all other conditions had also been met (physical closeness for more than 15 minutes, lack of a mask, etc.).

If an infected person traveled by bus, “close contacts” are all those who were up to two seats apart. Photo: Luciano Thieberger

How and for how long should “tight contacts” be isolated?

These people are obliged to carry out a quarantine strict: stay at home separated from the cohabitants or, if there is no space for that, in a hotel or an isolation center. And notify the doctor if symptoms appear.

To the extent that no symptoms appear, this must be fulfilled by 10 days, which are counted from the last contact with the infected person.

From day 11 you can go out again without having to take a test, although until day 14 it is recommended to take maximum precautions.

In addition, for shorten times and remove the doubt, from the day 7 “close contacts” can be tested. Why not before? Because from day 1 to 6 it may happen that the virus is in the body and the test fails to detect it.

In the City of Buenos Aires, for example, “close contacts” can undergo free to PCR tests of saliva approaching the program booths Detect (for more details, read this note).

v 1.5 Where do they do the saliva tests

Tap to explore the data Source: GCBA

Infographic: Clarion

While they are isolated, “close contacts” are advised not to share personal items (such as plates, glasses, cutlery and towels) and to sanitize them very well, wash their hands a lot and keep the house ventilated.

What should someone who had close contact with a suspicious case, not yet confirmed, do?

According to the definition of the Ministry of Health of the Nation, it is “close contact” from the moment the case is confirmed.

If the person has symptoms and the test has not been done yet or is waiting for the result, not yet. It’s just a suspect case, possible.

However, for caution and common sense, many companies ask those who live with a suspicious case not to go to work. And it is advisable to exercise extreme social distance and other care.

Should the vaccinated also be isolated if they had a “close contact”?

Yes. So far no exception has been admitted because, as the case of Alberto Fernández made clear, those vaccinated can also contract the infection and no one guarantees that they cannot transmit it to other people.

MG