“Anti-Semitic acts have increased by 300 percent in Europe,” declared with alarm, a few days ago, Pinchas Goldschmidt, president of the Conference of Old World Rabbiswhich brings together more than 700 from Dublin, in Ireland, to Kavarovsk, in eastern Russia, passing through thirty nations.

Goldschmidt is not exaggerating. A 30-year-old Jewish woman was stabbed on Saturday in the French city of Lyon. She managed to survive and, upon returning to her home after being discharged from a hospital, she found a swastika, a Nazi symbol, painted on the door of her house.

In Germany, a synagogue was attacked with Molotov cocktails, and dozens of facades of buildings and houses where Jews live have been painted with swastikas.. In England, several Jewish-owned businesses were attacked and anti-Semitic language on social media has spiked.

In the ceremony hall of the Jewish wing of the Vienna cemetery, a fire broke out last Wednesday, while in Francesocial networks reproduced images of young people, in the subway, chanting slogans against Israel and the Jews.

“Open the borders and then we can kill the Jews,” shouted a protester in Milan. “I am with Hitler, the Jews must be gassed,” chanted a young man at an aggressive anti-Israel march in Hamburg.

According to a CNN report, demonstrations and acts of vandalism against Jews have occurred in several European countries, as well as in Venezuela, Argentina, Nicaragua, South Africa, Australia and Southeast Asiaamong many other parts of the world.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Also in the United States. On Sunday night, Paul Kessler, a 69-year-old Jewish citizen, was rushed to a Southern California hospital with serious head injuries when he was attacked by pro-Palestinian protesters while he was part of a pro-Palestinian march. Israel. He died on Monday.

The wave of attacks increased after the escalation of violence in the Middle East when, on October 7, the terrorist group Hamas penetrated, from the Gaza Strip, several points in the territory of Israel and killed 1,400 people, including elderly people, women and even babies, unleashing a response from the Israeli Defense Forces that leaves more than 10,000 dead in Gazaaccording to reports from the Palestinian Authority.

The German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared himself “outraged” after the throwing of a firebomb at a synagogue in Berlin, while in USAboth President Joh Biden as several Republican leaders have denounced as “unacceptable” the anti-Jewish demonstrations on the campuses of a dozen universities.

“Hamas was counting on the harsh Israeli reaction and also wanted it,” said a Spanish diplomat.

Biden faces criticism from some members of his party for the support he has offered to Israel, even though time and time again, both he and his Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, They have demanded from the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahuto moderate his reaction and avoid the death of civilians in Gaza, a request that one month into the war he has not attended to.

In France, where in the month since Hamas’ bloody incursion into Israel, authorities have already recorded more than a thousand anti-Semitic incidents, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has committed President Emmanuel Macron’s government to a battle against “that poison.” ” of animosity against Israel and against those who profess the Jewish religion.

In London, the police recorded 218 hate crimes against Jews in just two weeks, 13 times more than in the same period last year.

Since October 7, “the anti-Semitic discourse has been liberated,” writer Pierre Assouline, a Franco-Spanish Sephardi, told the Madrid newspaper El País this weekend. “The atmosphere is difficult, sad, tense,” he concluded.

View of the bombings in Gaza.

Netanyahu, responsible

In its editorial on Monday, the Parisian newspaper Le Monde pointed out that statistics on episodes of anti-Semitism indicate that this sentiment began to resurface in France almost a quarter of a century ago: “At the time of the second Intifada in the Palestinian territories. The actions and speech of Netanyahu and some rather loquacious members of his government have done little to contain it.”

And of course, the Israeli counterattack on the Gaza Strip has exacerbated the frequency and even the violence of these expressions. Not only because of the bombings that have affected hospitals and refugee centers, and have killed children and the elderly, but because of the positions of some members of Netanyahu’s cabinet on the matter.

Hamas does not accept the state of Israel, and Netanyahu does not accept a Palestinian state.

This is the case of the Minister of Heritage, Avihai Eliyahu, of the ultranationalist Jewish Power party, who, on Sunday, in the course of a television debate, did not rule out the use of an atomic bomb against the Gaza Strip. Internal and external complaints forced Netanyahu to sanction Eliyahu, and remove him from cabinet meetings for a few days.

Apart from the rejection that, in sectors of Israeli society, the attitudes of the ultra-Orthodox and the ultra-nationalists who support it arouse, at the international level these positions weaken the credibility of Netanyahu, who, however, cannot do without those supports, since they depend on the ultras to maintain their majorities in the Knesset (Parliament).

With the help of these groups once kept outside the Government, Netanyahu carried out his controversial judicial reform this year, which limits the powers of the Supreme Court to exercise a counterweight to the Executive.

Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets to protest against the prime minister and his reform, generating the deepest division in Israeli society since the creation of the state in 1948.

Many analysts blame Netanyahu for having derailed the Oslo peace agreements, endorsed by Washington and the European Union, and which led to the creation of the Palestinian Authority, which was to rule over the territories of Gaza and the West Bank.

The agreements were intended to lead to the coexistence, in the region, of two States: Israel and Palestine. Not even the extremists of Hamas nor Netanyahu and his allies on the extreme right supported the agreement and, on the contrary, dedicated themselves to encouraging the conflict.

Hamas won the elections in Gaza in 2006, with a speech that called for Israel to cease to exist. Through terror and repression, he assumed control of the area and from there unleashed periodic attacks against Israel. Meanwhile, Netanyahu has done nothing but sabotage the agreements.

According to Chris MacGreal, analyst for the Middle East from the British newspaper The Guardian: “The real obstacle has been Netanyahu, who has been in power for almost half the time since the signing of the Oslo texts (30 years ago).”

For MacGreal, the right-wing leader “has said for years that he will never allow a Palestinian state and has shown himself willing, from the beginning, to kill the peace agreement. Three decades later, he is closer than ever to achieving his goal.”

Members of the Jewish community call for the release of hostages in Gaza. Photo: EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK Byline: MARTIN DIVISEK

Left and Islam

But there is an additional reason why anti-Semitism is reaching very dangerous levels in Europe and other regions of the world. This is the international alliance that has been forged between the most radical left and the Islamist currents.

Just like the president Gustavo Petro has refused to condemn the Hamas attack, the French leftist leader, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, has done the same, and with them other leaders of the same tendency in several countries, for whom Hamas is not a terrorist group but represents ” the resistance of the Palestinian people.

“A form of ultra-leftism” is responsible for the rise in anti-Semitism, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin recently said. Some European columnists have wondered why the radical left is so fascinated with Islamism and have responded that, without a doubt, it is due to the fact that both fight Washington and other Western powers.

But it is still paradoxical that the left – by definition secular and egalitarian in matters of gender – identifies with a current of religious fundamentalism that, among other characteristics, subjects women to a subaltern role in society.

In any case, it is clear that when Hamas launched the attack on October 7, encouraged by its godfathers the Ayatollahs of Iran, it had in its calculations Israel’s ferocious response and how reprehensible it would be.

“Hamas was counting on the harsh Israeli reaction and also wanted it,” declared this weekend in Madrid, Jorge Dezcallar, a Spanish diplomat who coordinated the 1991 Madrid conference, the prelude to the Oslo Agreement.

Beyond these debates, the reality is that the war, marked by the Israeli counteroffensive, continues. “I believe that Israel will have, for an indefinite period, overall responsibility for security (in Gaza) because we have seen what happens when we don’t have it,” Netanyahu said Monday.

Few doubt that the Israeli military will soon dominate all of that territory. But does that mean a victory? Does it guarantee that Hamas disappears? What comes for Israel after destroying and occupying Gaza?

More than 50 years ago, the French thinker Raymond Aron, who was not exactly leftist, stated something that is valid today: “Everything happens as if the Israelis were always impatient with agreements and only counted on military power to ensure their security.” . I think that, one day, they will have to recognize what Hegel, when referring to the Napoleonic epic, called ‘the impotence of victory.’”

MAURICIO VARGAS

ANALYST

TIME

