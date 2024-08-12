I see three main goals. They have already achieved the first: thanks to the element of surprise and the rapid successes in the first few days, Ukraine is out of the negative headlines. This also has a positive effect on the morale of the population. Another goal is to force Russia to move forces from other sectors of the front in order to break the Russian momentum. If Ukraine succeeds in holding the conquered territory in Kursk, this will improve its own position on the battlefield and put Kiev in a better negotiating position.