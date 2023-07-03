Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

Snow the color of watermelons enchants the mountains of Utah, USA. The phenomenon can occur worldwide – and has a simple explanation.

Munich/Utah – The snowy mountain peaks in the US state of Utah are currently pink. Anyone who is not familiar with the worldwide phenomenon of “watermelon snow” might think someone was out in the mountains with a paint box. The pink is of natural origin – and completely harmless to humans.

“Watermelon Snow” Covers Mountains in the US – What’s Behind the Phenomenon

The phenomenon of pink snow is not unknown in the United States, and some people even travel to the Cache County area of ​​Utah specifically for it. The grains in the snow range from pink to orange and have a fairly mundane cause: the “watermelon snow” is caused by algae growth. “Actually, it’s a green algal bloom that occurs on the surface of the snow,” Scott Hotaling, an assistant professor at Utah State University, told the US newspaper The Hill.

“The snow algae produce a pigment that darkens their cells and thus serves as protection against UV radiation,” the expert continues. So the pink color is basically a form of sun protection from the algae – just like the brown color of the skin in humans. The pretty coloring has an exciting side effect for visitors. Some hikers reported that after stepping on the pink algae, the soles of their shoes turned orange and they left peach-colored tracks in the snow.

Watermelon snow is caused by the flagellate algae (Chlamydomonas nivalis). In June 2021, the phenomenon could also be seen in the Dolomites in Italy (symbol image). © FLPA/Bob Gibbons/agefotostock/IMAGO

Algae phenomenon makes snow melt faster: a problem in years of drought

In addition to sun protection, the color also has a secondary benefit for the algae. The pink causes “the cells to absorb heat, which melts the snow around them, giving them access to water,” explains scientist Hotaling. Basically, the snow is “a world full of water”, but none of this is accessible to the frozen algae, the expert continues. The phenomenon only occurs when there is enough meltwater in the snow cover and enough nutrients – for example in spring or summer.

However, the faster snowmelt also harbors dangers. Hotaling warns that this is a problem, especially in years of drought. Researchers are trying to figure out how much of Utah’s snowpack is being melted by algae and what can be done about it. However, research on this is still in its infancy.

Pink grains in the white snow cover are a global phenomenon and are also known, for example, from the Italian Dolomites. Italy has been suffering from severe drought for years, which is probably why Rome is paying close attention to Hotaling’s research. The influence of algae on nature should not be underestimated. For example, a certain species was responsible for the death of fish in the Oder.